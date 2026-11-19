The launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 is shaping up to be one of the biggest entertainment events in history, with pre-orders reportedly generating more than $1.65 billion. Yet the extraordinary anticipation surrounding Rockstar Games' latest release has not stopped its parent company, Take-Two Interactive Software, from facing a difficult year on Wall Street, with investors also weighing longer-term threats from artificial intelligence.

According to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, cited by Yahoo Finance, GTA VI has already generated more than $1.65 billion in pre-order sales. Around 75% of those purchases came through Sony's PlayStation 5, with the remainder attributed to Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.

The figures underline the extraordinary commercial appeal of a franchise whose previous instalment, Grand Theft Auto V, has sold approximately 235 million copies since its September 2013 release.

The latest game arrives after more than 13 years of anticipation, with players preparing to spend heavily on the new instalment.

Take-Two Shares Struggle Despite GTA 6 Excitement

The disconnect between the game's popularity and Take-Two's stock performance has been striking. The Take-Two stock surged more than 8% on Wednesday, but is down 16% year-to-date.

The GTA 6 game also received a 99 score on review aggregator Metacritic, easing concerns that it might struggle to meet expectations after such a lengthy wait.

Wells Fargo raised its estimate for GTA 6 sales to 65 million copies during Take-Two's current financial year, which ends in March 2027, up from its previous projection of 35 million. The brokerage also increased its annual net bookings forecast to $9.76 billion, substantially above Take-Two's own guidance of $8 billion to $8.2 billion.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer estimated that the game could generate approximately $1.85 billion in gross revenue during its first three days, compared with the $1 billion generated by GTA 5 during its launch in 2013.

Take-Two itself expects net bookings of between $3.35 billion and $3.5 billion for its fiscal third quarter, ending 31st December. However, the company's latest financial results also reveal why investors are looking beyond the blockbuster launch. Q2 net bookings fell 18% year over year to $1.60 billion, while bookings from recurrent consumer spending declined 9%.

That spending category, which includes additional purchases within existing games, accounted for 81% of quarterly net bookings. Its performance is particularly important because it provides Take-Two with revenue beyond individual game launches.

AI threatens Take-Two's Long-term Gaming Advantage

Beyond the immediate commercial opportunity, concerns are emerging about whether AI could eventually undermine the economics of traditional video game development.

In a Seeking Alpha analysis, contributor Boris Marjanovic argued that AI-powered game creation tools could weaken Take-Two's competitive advantage by making it easier for smaller developers to produce sophisticated gaming experiences.

The analysis suggests that increasingly accessible development tools could allow independent studios and competitors to create more compelling content without the substantial budgets and resources traditionally required by major publishers.

Marjanovic estimated that this disruption could reduce Take-Two's annual sales by as much as $500 million by fiscal 2031.

He assigned the stock a 'Sell' rating and estimated its fair value at $163 per share. His valuation assumes $950 million in free cash flow during H2 fiscal 2027, while suggesting the company would need to generate approximately $3.14 billion in fiscal 2031 cash flow to justify its then-current valuation.

For now, the blockbuster launch provides Take-Two with a powerful commercial advantage. However, the longer-term challenge will be maintaining player spending, developing successful franchises, and defending its position as AI lowers the barriers to creating competing games.