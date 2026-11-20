Reporters flying home with Donald Trump from China on Thursday, 19 November, were asked to place the phones they had used in signal-blocking bags until they landed in the US. Air Force One had just left Shenzhen after Trump's summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Officials cited security reasons.

When Trump left Beijing in May, the delegation discarded Chinese-issued credentials and pins, while White House staff also discarded their temporary burner phones; reporters kept their own devices.

Before Air Force One Took Off

Many reporters and photographers had left their regular work and personal phones, laptops and smartwatches in Faraday bags aboard the plane before it landed in China, the TV pool report said. Those devices remained aboard the aircraft and were available for use on the flight home. Reporters said they learned of the arrangement only after boarding, and TheWrap said it remained unclear who ordered it. NBC News chief White House correspondent Garrett Haake wrote on X, in the post below: 'This is very unusual.'

Pool reporters traveling with the President say that on departure, they were asked to hand over their phones (to US officials) for security reasons. This is very unusual. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) November 19, 2026

Agence France-Presse (AFP) correspondent Aurélia End wrote in the travel pool report: 'Our phones are being taken away for now for security reasons.' The plane left Shenzhen at about 6:45pm local time. According to CBS News correspondent Jennifer Jacobs, an aide collected White House staff's burner phones for disposal or data wiping. A Faraday bag is a metal-lined pouch that blocks signals.

What Changed Since May

Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich, president of the White House Correspondents' Association, noted on X that phones were not taken after the Beijing departure in May. She said this, combined with changes to flight restrictions over Alaska, raised suspicion that the plane might not be heading straight home. Some online speculated about a detour to North Korea, after Trump had floated meeting Kim Jong Un. TheWrap reported that Air Force One was returning to Joint Base Andrews.

Andrew Feinberg of The Independent wrote that reporters rarely give up phones on Air Force One unless the president is flying into a war zone. He cited Trump's trips to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq in 2018 and Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan in 2019. Asked about the move by NBC News reporter Gabe Gutierrez, Trump said: 'We didn't want to have people have phones when they shouldn't have phones.'

Press Access Fight Hangs Over the Flight

The episode comes amid a wider fight over White House press access. CNN, MS NOW and Politico expanded a lawsuit in October, alleging the White House continued to block their journalists from some press-pool duties despite a court order restoring their credentials. TheWrap said there was no sign the phone measure was linked to that legal dispute.

Trump tried in September to bar the three outlets from the White House over coverage he disliked, The New Republic reported. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from TheWrap and The Hill about the measure. TheWrap also asked whether the phones had since been returned to reporters.