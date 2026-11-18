GTA 6 has been branded the 'biggest disappointment in gaming history' by an X user who claims to have played Rockstar's long-awaited title, sparking a backlash from fans defending the game. In a post on X, @ItsRealAlec gave the game a score of 2/10, praising its graphics but accusing its performance and storyline of falling short after a 13-year wait.

Alec claims the game runs at 30 frames per second (fps), with no 60fps option, and struggles when the streets become crowded. He also criticises the missions, describing long drives and everyday activities as tedious distractions from the heists and mayhem traditionally associated with Grand Theft Auto.

GTA 6 Review: Why Alec Says the Wait Was Not Worth It

'I waited 13 years. I played it. I want my money back,' Alec wrote.

He called the game a '$70 screensaver', arguing that its detailed world offers little meaningful activity. He also claims Jason and Lucia lack the personality of GTA 5's cast.

His comparison with its predecessor is central to the complaint. Alec argues that GTA 5 offered three playable characters, memorable heists and a more entertaining sense of chaos. By contrast, he says GTA 6 spends too much time on routine activities, including flipping burgers, playing mini-golf and playing fetch with a dog.

没有人能收买我。



我写的，就是我玩游戏时真实的感受。



Rockstar 不行。PlayStation 商店不行。任何一个评测媒体都不行。没有人能买走我的观点。



我玩得越多，就会告诉你越多。好的坏的，全都说。



关注我，我边玩边告诉你 GTA 6 的全部真相 🔔 — Alec (@ItsRealAlec) November 18, 2026

Alec also points to the game's Metacritic score of 99, arguing that reviewers have focused on its visuals while overlooking performance concerns. The score is genuine: GTA 6 had reached a Metascore of 99 ahead of its scheduled launch on 19 November 2026. However, the suggestion that reviewers have collectively downplayed technical shortcomings is his interpretation of their coverage.

Funny，所有大媒体的评测都在夸画面，却对30帧只字不提。



所以从现在开始，我自己做评测。不拿钱，只说实话。



我也在写一篇：不靠剪辑，怎么真正用 GTA 6 赚钱。剪辑这条路已经太挤了。



想学的，关注我。 — Alec (@ItsRealAlec) November 18, 2026

There is some independent support for his frame-rate criticism. Technical analysis reported by Video Games Chronicle on 18 November found that GTA 6 targets 30fps on PlayStation 5 consoles, although performance varies between the standard PS5 and PS5 Pro.

Alec said he would continue sharing his impressions, insisting that Rockstar, the PlayStation Store and review outlets could not buy his opinion. He also encouraged other gamers not to believe the hype and telling them instead to 'Go back and replay GTA 5.'

GTA 6 Fans Push Back Over the Early Verdict

X users quickly questioned whether Alec could judge such an expansive game so soon after its release. One asked: 'You finished the game in 4 hours and you know there are no heists in it?? right??'

Another wrote: 'Bro, it's only been 4 hours since it came out and you're already criticizing an 80-hour story💀'.

You finished the game in 4 hours and you know there are no heists in it?? right?? — zommex (@ZoMmEx195531) November 18, 2026

The 80-hour figure cited by the commenter has a basis in earlier reporting, but it is not an officially confirmed story length. Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson reportedly completed a playthrough in about 80 hours, including the main story and some optional objectives. This does not establish how long the average player will take to finish the game.

Bro solo han pasado 4 horas de su lanzamiento y crítica una historia de 80 horas💀 pic.twitter.com/IP2qZurh1Z — ️ (@edsongmc) November 18, 2026

A third response was more measured, saying: 'No action in 4 hours would still be horrible (if true)'.

Guys don’t listen to these corn balls just farming for clicks… the game is very good. I’ll give you a quick random thing that just happened to me. I’m driving to the beaches in the middle of vice city. All of a sudden I see two cop cars pulled over this very nice sports car so I… — Joe | CitiLeeks (@CitiLeeks) November 18, 2026

Other players challenged the substance of the review. One described an encounter in which a woman allegedly smashed a police car window and fled, before an officer accidentally tased his colleague. The player cited the incident as an example of the game's unpredictable moments.

Fuck you for even getting to play it before everyone then shitting on it. Games fucking great for what GTA is supposed to be. Just delete it and go back to Fortnite. — ApeStackin (@ApeStackin) November 18, 2026

There was support for Alec, too. Some users agreed that the franchise had become overhyped, while others questioned the absence of a 60fps option on current consoles.

Finally, a real opinion. They clearly want people to believe the greatest game of all time is a visually appealing pile of poorly optimized woke slop. It’s all about selling a narrative. Indie games are truly all the West has left for real games. — … (@CascadeTheBard) November 18, 2026

The exchange highlights the difficulty of judging an open-world game in its opening hours. Early impressions can identify technical frustrations, but cannot settle questions about a story's depth or the variety of later missions.

IBTimes UK has not independently verified Alec's individual gameplay account or the specific incidents described by other players. His assessment should therefore be treated as a personal review rather than a definitive verdict on Rockstar's latest release.