GTA 6 Branded 'Biggest Disappointment in Gaming History' After 13-Year Wait as Fans Defend Rockstar
An X user gave the game 2/10, criticising its performance and missions, but other players say four hours is too little time to judge its sprawling story
GTA 6 has been branded the 'biggest disappointment in gaming history' by an X user who claims to have played Rockstar's long-awaited title, sparking a backlash from fans defending the game. In a post on X, @ItsRealAlec gave the game a score of 2/10, praising its graphics but accusing its performance and storyline of falling short after a 13-year wait.
Alec claims the game runs at 30 frames per second (fps), with no 60fps option, and struggles when the streets become crowded. He also criticises the missions, describing long drives and everyday activities as tedious distractions from the heists and mayhem traditionally associated with Grand Theft Auto.
GTA 6 Review: Why Alec Says the Wait Was Not Worth It
'I waited 13 years. I played it. I want my money back,' Alec wrote.
He called the game a '$70 screensaver', arguing that its detailed world offers little meaningful activity. He also claims Jason and Lucia lack the personality of GTA 5's cast.
His comparison with its predecessor is central to the complaint. Alec argues that GTA 5 offered three playable characters, memorable heists and a more entertaining sense of chaos. By contrast, he says GTA 6 spends too much time on routine activities, including flipping burgers, playing mini-golf and playing fetch with a dog.
Alec also points to the game's Metacritic score of 99, arguing that reviewers have focused on its visuals while overlooking performance concerns. The score is genuine: GTA 6 had reached a Metascore of 99 ahead of its scheduled launch on 19 November 2026. However, the suggestion that reviewers have collectively downplayed technical shortcomings is his interpretation of their coverage.
There is some independent support for his frame-rate criticism. Technical analysis reported by Video Games Chronicle on 18 November found that GTA 6 targets 30fps on PlayStation 5 consoles, although performance varies between the standard PS5 and PS5 Pro.
Alec said he would continue sharing his impressions, insisting that Rockstar, the PlayStation Store and review outlets could not buy his opinion. He also encouraged other gamers not to believe the hype and telling them instead to 'Go back and replay GTA 5.'
GTA 6 Fans Push Back Over the Early Verdict
X users quickly questioned whether Alec could judge such an expansive game so soon after its release. One asked: 'You finished the game in 4 hours and you know there are no heists in it?? right??'
Another wrote: 'Bro, it's only been 4 hours since it came out and you're already criticizing an 80-hour story💀'.
The 80-hour figure cited by the commenter has a basis in earlier reporting, but it is not an officially confirmed story length. Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson reportedly completed a playthrough in about 80 hours, including the main story and some optional objectives. This does not establish how long the average player will take to finish the game.
A third response was more measured, saying: 'No action in 4 hours would still be horrible (if true)'.
Other players challenged the substance of the review. One described an encounter in which a woman allegedly smashed a police car window and fled, before an officer accidentally tased his colleague. The player cited the incident as an example of the game's unpredictable moments.
There was support for Alec, too. Some users agreed that the franchise had become overhyped, while others questioned the absence of a 60fps option on current consoles.
The exchange highlights the difficulty of judging an open-world game in its opening hours. Early impressions can identify technical frustrations, but cannot settle questions about a story's depth or the variety of later missions.
IBTimes UK has not independently verified Alec's individual gameplay account or the specific incidents described by other players. His assessment should therefore be treated as a personal review rather than a definitive verdict on Rockstar's latest release.
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