Apple is tying higher daily allowances for advanced Siri AI requests to iCloud+ subscription tiers in the iOS 27.3 beta. The restrictions cover certain tasks that rely on Apple's cloud-based models, while routine commands remain outside the advanced allowance.

The limits apply to more demanding requests, rather than everyday tasks such as setting alarms or opening apps. Apple has documented the approach, but iOS 27.3 is still being tested and the precise limits may change before release.

The system distinguishes between basic Siri access and more intensive AI processing. It also means the size of a user's iCloud+ plan could affect how much access they receive to some features.

Siri AI Limits Focus on Advanced Tasks

According to The Mac Observer, requests involving personal information, several actions or newly generated content can count towards the daily allowance.

For example, asking Siri to find information in an email and use it to complete another task could use some of the advanced allowance. Summarising a document and placing the result in a message may also involve cloud processing.

Other activities that could be affected include interpreting photographs and attachments, managing multiple files, creating Shortcuts automations and producing lengthy written material. More complex research requests may also use the server-side models covered by the restrictions.

Apple has not published an exhaustive list of which individual requests count, or how much each one uses. It says limits can vary according to the feature, the task's complexity, system demand and other factors. As a result, requests within the same broad category may not necessarily be treated identically.

Routine commands, including setting timers, launching apps and sending straightforward messages, remain separate from the advanced cloud-processing allowance.

Apple also identifies Image Playground, intelligent photo-editing tools and certain Shortcuts features as subject to limits. The restrictions therefore extend beyond conversations with Siri, although the allowances may differ between features.

Higher iCloud+ Plans Bring More Access

Users on the free plan and the 50GB iCloud+ tier receive the standard daily allowance, according to Apple. The company says allowances apply per device, while eligible subscriptions can increase access to qualifying features.

The 200GB plan offers up to twice the standard allowance, and the 2TB tier provides up to five times that level. The 6TB and 12TB subscriptions raise the potential allowance to ten and twenty times the standard amount respectively.

These are maximum relative allowances, not guaranteed numbers of requests. Apple has not published a universal daily quota that users can apply across every advanced AI feature.

The Mac Observer also reports that family members using an eligible shared iCloud+ subscription draw additional access from a shared pool. This could affect households in which several people use supported devices, though the report does not specify how quickly a shared allowance might be used.

What Happens When the Limit Is Reached?

The publication says the iOS 27.3 beta notifies users when their advanced allowance is exhausted. Cloud-dependent requests covered by the restriction become available again after the daily reset, while basic Siri commands remain accessible.

One tester reportedly found that some complex requests initially worked after a warning appeared, but later stopped. That account describes behaviour in a test version and does not establish how the feature will work in the final release.

With iOS 27.3 still in testing, the precise limits and user experience may change. Apple's stated distinction is between routine Siri functions and features that require more resource-intensive AI processing. The allowance for the latter depends on the applicable limits and, for eligible features, the user's subscription tier.