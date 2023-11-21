Augmented reality technology continues to evolve with real-world visuals and digital overlays in a portable, transparent format. These see-through augmented reality (AR) glasses come in sleek, transparent lenses with a rich layer of interactive information, real-time data and graphics.

They're great for immersive gaming, education, industrial and medical work, and entertainment. With their lightweight design and high-resolution displays, AR glasses are the future of personalised, interactive, and hands-free wearable technology.

We have selected the Best Portable See-Through AR Glasses based on the following criteria: superior display clarity, lightweight design, advanced AR features, robust connectivity options, and long-lasting battery life.

These eyewear stand out for their integration of design and virtual elements into the user's environment.

The Magic Leap 2 is one of the most trusted augmented reality headsets for enterprise applications in manufacturing, healthcare, and retail. This device offers a robust CPU/GPU performance available for a standalone AR unit, ideal for running complex, customised solutions. Users enjoy a fully immersive experience with digital overlays without compromising their natural line of sight.

In terms of data security and operational autonomy, users need not worry about user privacy since the device operates independently from centralised servers or cloud services. This self-contained system allows for straightforward integration and management within the enterprise, compatible with leading systems and sustaining congruence with existing IT infrastructures. The open-platform nature of the device, based on Android AOSP offers an environment for innovation and custom enterprise solutions.

At only 260 grams, the Magic Leap 2 is a lightweight device that's perfect for longer sessions without the discomfort, fatigue, or eye strain that other smart glasses are known for. It supports eye and hand tracking, voice-enabled controls, and offers a large field of view.

Microsoft designed the HoloLens 2 to offer users working on high-precision tasks the reliability of a wearable device. Certified for ISO Class 5.0 and UL Class 1, Division 2, it meets stringent safety and compliance standards. The HoloLens 2 also allows for collaborative work so teams can work on holographic projects in real-time backed by Microsoft Azure.

One of the best features of this headset is the advanced hand tracking technology that allows natural interaction with holograms. The voice-enabled commands are great for ease of navigation and multitasking with the support of eye tracking features to adjust holograms in real-time. On the other hand, its spatial mapping feature anchors digital content firmly in the physical world for more immersive mixed reality experiences.

Powered by a custom HPU and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850, the HoloLens 2 boasts a holographic display that brings detailed, vivid holograms to life. With 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage, and multiple connectivity options, it's built for superb versatility. The battery sustains up to three hours of use, with a balanced form factor to minimise fatigue. Windows Holographic provides a secure, enterprise-grade platform, complete with Windows Hello for quick biometric access and remote device management capabilities.

The Vuzix Shield Smart Glasses are designed with advanced binocular waveguide optics to project only crisp and clear monochrome visuals directly in the wearer's line of sight. The autofocus HD camera captures fine details for documentation or remote assistance, while integrated stereo speakers and noise-cancelling microphones facilitate clear communication even in noisy environments. These glasses also keep you connected without the hassle of cords through its dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity,

The lightweight and stylish prescription-ready design makes it one of the most comfortable smart glasses today. Its powerful 8-core CPU supports a range of AR applications, from viewing instructions and scanning codes to streaming live video, all operable via voice or touch control. The built-in ULED stereo displays offer high-density pixel arrays for superior visual clarity that are a delight to many users.

It is compatible with smartphones for discreet and hands-free use, especially when you're at work. The dual temple batteries offer extended use, ensuring uninterrupted performance.

This stylish wearable smart device delivers high-resolution, transparent images directly into the user's field of vision. It comes with full UV protection lenses, and ANSI Z87.1 safety certifications for both visual clarity and eye safety. Get the best entertainment experience when you stream videos through an autofocus HD camera, paired with integrated stereo speakers and noise-cancelling microphones. The Vuzix Blade 2 Smart Glasses has extensive Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, USB 2.0 Micro-B for physical connections, and compatibility with leading video conferencing tools like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Cisco Webex.

This device was designed to prevent users from suffering from fatigue. It's lightweight, ergonomic build complements the 480x853 resolution in ultra-bright and in full colour, with optional prescription inserts to sustain your visual comfort. It's built with a Quad Core ARM CPU, 40GB of internal memory, and an 8MP camera that boosts your work through autofocus and barcode scanning capabilities.

The XREAL Air 2 Pro AR headset features a high-resolution OLED Microdisplay by SONY for the most vivid and brightest view. Its proprietary optic engine boasts the best resolution and colour profile in the industry, with TÜV-certified colour accuracy. The result? You get life-like and consistent visuals across devices.

Experience cinema-like entertainment through XREAL's one-touch Immersion Control with three levels of electrochromic dimming so you can adjust to different lighting environments. The advanced audio system provides users with second-generation directional audio technology that offers privacy and minimal external disturbance. Gamers will appreciate the 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth and responsive play on a large virtual screen, especially when connected to portable gaming devices.

For comfort and wearability, the headset is crafted with a zero-pressure nose pad and balanced 50:50 weight distribution that makes it ideal for prolonged usage. Connect it with your computer, tablet, smartphone, or gaming console.

Weighing only 72 grams, the XREAL AIR 2 is one of the world's lightest smart glasses. It features an ergonomic build with a zero-pressure nose pad and ultra-soft temples.

With an advanced audio system that delivers rich spatial sound, the headset is equipped with directional audio technology to minimise sound dispersion and keep your audio experience private. The AR glasses are ideal for transforming any space into an immersive gaming or viewing environment similar to a wall-sized screen when connected to devices.

The XREAL Air 2 Pro's display is also flicker-free and has earned TÜV certification for low blue light and eye comfort, reducing eye strain during prolonged use. Its compatibility with any device that has a USB-C video output makes it an incredibly versatile accessory for various multimedia experiences.

Toshiba's dynaEdge AR Smart Glasses are an enterprise-level, hands-free augmented reality solution, for enhancing efficiency and flexibility in various industrial applications. The head-mounted display (HMD) and lightweight design make it easy to use the high-resolution camera for all-day video recording, live streaming, and barcode scanning.

Powered by Intel Core processors and running Windows 10 Pro, these AR glasses offer up to 512GB of storage. They are equipped with advanced connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS for a more robust network connection and real-time data transmission.

The device's voice and gesture controls are supported through advanced software options. To ensure uninterrupted usage, the glasses come with a removable battery pack and an optional multi-port charger.

The Everysight Maverick smart glasses are designed with Sony Color OLED Microdisplay for a visually rich experience with high brightness levels suitable for any lighting condition. The lightweight, TR-90 frame and foldable temples ensure these glasses are comfortable for all-day wear, while the interchangeable visors provide clear visibility regardless of any environment.

With an internal LiPo battery designed for over eight hours of continuous use, this device is ideal for long stretches without the need for recharging. The intuitive user interface makes it responsive to simple gestures for quick and convenient access to various functionalities.

Maverick smart glasses are equipped with Everysight's BEAM projection technology and essential sensors, such as a 3D Accelerometer, 3D Gyro, and 3D Magnetometer. These track the user's orientation and movements, enhancing the augmented reality experience by aligning virtual objects with the real world.

The device's compatibility with multiple operating systems and its ability to accommodate a broad IPD range make it versatile for various users.

The XREAL Air headset boasts a 0.68 OLED Microdisplay from Sony that promises sharp, bright visuals with a resolution that brings content to life. The lightweight design, just 79 grams, features an ergonomic nose pad ensuring comfort for continuous wear. It has a field of view (FOV) of 46 and a pixel per degree (PPD) of 49, combined with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz for smooth and responsive imagery.

Audio quality is not compromised despite being the most basic XREAL Air model, thanks to the headset's first-generation sound system and dual microphones. You get clear audio whether you're engaging with content or communicating in a virtual space. It works with PCs, tablets, smartphones, and gaming consoles.

With an aesthetic that mimics traditional sunglasses, the XREAL Air offers a stylish form factor that doesn't draw attention to its advanced capabilities. The headset is TÜV-certified, ensuring eye safety, and features Massive 201 Micro-OLED 60Hz Virtual Theater for an expansive viewing experience.

TCL offers an immersive cinematic experience akin to viewing a 140-inch screen from four metres away with Nxtwear G. With dual 1080p Full HD Micro OLED panels from Sony, you get a resolution with 47 pixels per degree for a crystal-clear, cinema-like visual journey. Its stereo speakers offer rich, high-fidelity audio for an all-encompassing entertainment session.

The display's ability to track movement allows for freedom and flexibility, providing users the luxury of indulging in their personal entertainment sphere anytime, anywhere. The smart glasses' frameless and foldable structure is made from skin-friendly materials for comfort during prolonged use.

The Rokid Air smart glasses feature an adjustable diopter range from 0.00 to -5.00 D for clear and customised visual experience for nearsighted users. This user-centric design ensures a sharp display without the need for prescription glasses.

Weighing in at a light 83 grams, the Rokid Air is designed for comfort and extended wear. The inclusion of two HD directional speakers and dual high-performance noise-cancelling microphones, paired with AI voice recognition, offers a high-quality audio experience and intuitive interaction. The display shines bright with 1800 nits of brightness, ensuring visibility in various lighting conditions.

It is compatible with Android phones supporting USB-C DisplayPort and OTG, running Android 10 or later. The device is equipped with enhanced nine-axis sensors for accurate motion tracking and a proximity sensor for user presence detection.