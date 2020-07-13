The reign of James Bond on the big screen does not end when Daniel Craig steps down from the role. It continues with a new leading man and more people are starting to wager their money on Idris Elba to take over.

A report from British betting company Ladbrokes revealed the spike in numbers for those who are betting on the "Luther" star to become the new James Bond. He may not be in the lead, but is close to others in the standings and is closing in on those on the top.

Elba has a 10/1 chance according to the betting odds and Ladbrokes' Alex Apati explained that this could be because his name always pops up among traders.

"He has been there or thereabout at the head of the Bond betting in the last few years and we're not yet ruling him out for the role," Apati said.

On the lead on the list is James Norton ("McMafia") with 2/1 odds followed by "Outlander" star Sam Heughan with 3/1. Also in the running are actors Tom Hiddleston with 5/1, Aidan Turner and Richard Madden both with the odds 6/1 and Tom Hardy and Michael Fassbender with 8/1. Elba shares the same odds with "Peaky Blinders' star Cillian Murphy.

Elba is not looking to replace Craig as James Bond. However, he has opened up about feeling "disheartened" in the past because people believe he cannot do the job because of his skin colour.

"You just get disheartened when you get people from a generational point of view going, 'It can't be.' And it really turns out to be the color of my skin," the 47-year-old "Thor" actor told Vanity Fair adding, "And then if I get it and it didn't work, or it did work, would it be because of the color of my skin? That's a difficult position to put myself into when I don't need to."

Craig's last outing as James Bond is on "No Time To Die." There is no update yet on whether the franchise will continue and on who will take over the "hugely coveted" role. Elba said it would be "fascinating" to play the part if someone approached him with it. But it is something that he has not really expressed interest to play as "the Black James Bond."