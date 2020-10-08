Ian Ziering admitted that he feels sad for Jessica Alba and said that he and his "Beverly Hills 90210" co-stars would never make her feel alienated from the show.

The "Sharknado" star responded to Alba's recent revelation that she was told not to make eye contact with the show's regular cast. He said that had any of the cast members heard about it on the day, then they "would have fixed that immediately" because "nobody stands for that."

"That's just horrible, disgusting and wrong. It saddens me to hear that her light was dimmed a little bit. I'm sure she was very excited to have that opportunity to be on the show like we all did," Ziering, who played Steve Sanders in "Beverly Hills 90210," told ET Canada.

The 56-year old does not doubt Alba's recollection and believes that "someone said that to her." However, he does not think that the "no eye contact" edict was motivated by one of the cast members.

"Being that it was told to her, I'm pretty sure that it was some second or third AD who decided to flex a little bit and tell Jessica Alba you know, don't look anyone in the eye, which is so ridiculous. You know I've asked my buddies about this and they're all like, they don't get it," he explained.

Ziering backed up the statement his "Beverly Hills 90210" co-star Jason Priestley said early this week. The "Private Eyes" star admitted that he does not know who told Alba not to look at the cast in the eyes. He said it is against their character to make anyone feel uncomfortable. Priestly said that he always makes sure any guest star on the show feels welcome because he knows how it feels to be one.

The "L.A's Finest" actress shared last week that she found it strange that she was told not to look the cast members in the eyes because they had to shoot a scene together. Alba guest-starred on "Beverly Hills 90210" as a pregnant teen in two episodes of the eighth season. She has yet to respond to Priestly and Ziering's explanations.