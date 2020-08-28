Beyonce and Jay-Z, who are currently basking in the success of their recently-released visual album "Black Is King," have headed off to The Hamptons to enjoy some family time with their three children- Blue Ivy Carter, eight, and three-year-old twins Sir and Rumi.

Apart from their children, Beyonce and Jay-Z were joined by a high-profile friend as well. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who previously collaborated with the "Irreplaceable" hitmaker for her BeyGood charity initiative for coronavirus relief efforts earlier this year, was also spotted cruising with the musician couple.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the family-of-five along with Jack Dorsey set sail on a small yacht on Monday. For the trip, Beyonce was dressed casually in a pair of tight-fitting denim shorts and a white blouse which she teamed up with an orange bucket hat, while her rapper husband looked smart in a plaid shirt and red shorts as they were pictured heading towards their boat with their children. While Bey was carrying daughter Rumi in her hands, Jay Z held on to son Sir.

Jay Z was later seen sipping wine while chatting with his pal Dorsey. The duo has been spotted together several times in recent weeks. According to the report, Dorsey is said to have shelled out a $10 million donation to Reform Alliance in May this year. Reform Alliance is a non-profit foundation established by Jay Z and rapper Meek Mill to work on prison reform.

The billionaire's name is also featured in the recently-released song "Entrepreneur," for which Jay-Z collaborated with rapper Pharrell Williams. Jay-Z raps in one of his verse: "Black Twitter, what's that? When Jack gets paid, do you?"

The 43-year-old also joined hands with Beyonce to provide help during the COVID-19 crisis in April. His initiative "#Startsmall" partnered with Beyonce's "BeyGOOD" to donate $6 million to assist organisations who are providing mental wellness services to people suffering from the consequences of coronavirus pandemic.

The fund went towards local community-based organisations like UCLA, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (particularly in New York, Houston, New Orleans, and Detroit), the United Memorial Medical Center, Bread of Life, Mathew 25, and more.