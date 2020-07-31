Blue Ivy Carter, eldest child of Beyonce and Jay Z, has made a special cameo in her mother's upcoming visual album "Black Is King."

Blue Ivy Carter was spotted by eagle-eyed fans in the newly-released trailer for Disney+ special "Black Is King." The eight-year-old looked absolutely regal and resonated a Disney princess in the blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance in the clip.

In the cameo which comes around the 0:51 mark in the trailer, Blue is seen dressed in an elegant cream-coloured off-the-shoulder gown, flaunting a wide and adorable smile. She teamed the stunning dress with a pearl-strand necklace and a gold and pearl crown placed above her sleek and elegant bun, which gave her a regal look. She is also sporting a bold red lipstick.

"To live without reflection for so long might make you wonder if you even truly exist," Beyonce says in the video before a crew of people dressed in hot pink and orange attire is seen. The frame then shifts to more scenes from the forthcoming album.

"Black Is King" is based on the music from "The Lion King: The Gift" soundtrack, which was released along with the Disney action movie last year. The visual album reimagines the lessons from the 2019 hit for "today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns."

Many artists who gave their voices for "The Lion King: The Gift" album will make appearances on "Black Is King". Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o, Kelly Rowland, and Pharrell, as well as Beyoncé's husband, Jay-Z, and her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, all have cameos in the album.

The album will include full-length videos for the songs "Already", "Brown Skin Girl", "Mood 4 Eva" and "My Power."

The album which will premiere globally on Disney+ on Friday, was in production for one year with its filming done in New York, Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London, and Belgium. The "Irreplaceable" hitmaker is credited as writer, director, and executive producer for the album which is "a celebration of black excellence and culture."

Blue had featured in "Brown Skin Girl" as well and had even won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award for it.