Beyoncé's father Mathew Knowles has revealed that his daughter and her fellow band member Kelly Rowland were sexually harassed as minors during their Destiny's Child days.

The talent manager and businessman who is promoting his latest book, "Destiny's Child: The Untold Story," appeared for a sit-down video interview with Vlad TV and opened up about the "poor decision" he made that affected the two band members, reports E! News.

Accusing two members of Jagged Edge of sexually harassing his daughter and Kelly Rowland, the 67-year-old said the sexual harassment took place when the two groups were on a joint road tour with Jon B in the early 2000s. However, the former manager of "Destiny's Child" didn't name the perpetrators.

"Now, remember the girls are minors. They're 16-years-old... the guys are 21 and 22-years-old. I have a fiduciary duty with minors, by the law, there's a certain way I have to manage that," Knowles explained during the interview.

"I got a call from Kelly and Beyoncé... saying that they were constantly being harassed by two of the members in Jagged Edge. I couldn't have that. I literally had to put the guys off the bus in Baton Rouge, LA.," the businessman added.

The father-of-four revealed that the drama took place around the same time when band members LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett decided to get their own representation. Recalling the incident, Knowles said: "That (bus tour incident) began all of this drama. An attorney called me out-of-the-blue to tell me that I would be getting a certified letter... to tell me that, at this point, that he was now on an interim basis managing LaTavia and LaToya."

When asked how did he handle a group of men trying to "sleep" with his pop-star daughter Beyonce, Knowles said: "We won't talk about that on camera."

Beyoncé, Kelly or members from Jagged Edge have not yet addressed Knowles' claims of the bus tour incident. However, "Destiny's Child" member LaTavia Roberson had narrated a different version of the story in one of the episodes of TV One's series "Unsung."

Roberson had claimed that she was in a relationship with Jagged Edge member Brandon Casey and LeToya Luckett was dating his brother at the time, and the boy band was booted from the tour bus for standing up for Luckett's mother, who was allegedly threatened to be kicked off the tour by Knowles if she got on the bus.