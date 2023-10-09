Last night, Big Brother made its comeback on ITV after it was cancelled by Channel 5 in 2018.

Five years later, the reality programme welcomed a group of 16 diverse contestants in its launch show which generated a huge 2.6 million viewers.

The large audience marked the most watched launch show since 2012 when the show aired on Channel 5.

Viewers later criticised the show for 'going woke' as the starting line-up represented a variety of people, including DJ Dylan who had his lower leg amputated, 40-year-old Kerry who suffers from Multiple Sclerosis, 25-year-old Yinrun who moved to the UK from China, and 50-year-old Farida who is a makeup artist and a "very proud Muslim".

Prior to entering the house, Farida told producers: "I will still be practising my faith. I will still be covering my hair, dressing modestly – you know, practising what I believe in."

Kerry also proudly told producers: "Multiple Sclerosis is definitely my superpower. It absolutely will not hold me back from doing anything."

Kerry also told the crew that her condition forces her to "walk with a stick", in addition to the fact that she occasionally uses a mobility scooter.

Kerry made history when she entered the Big Brother House, as she became the first ever contestant to enter the house on a mobility scooter.

Fans of the reality show quickly took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their opinion on the new cast.

One person wrote: "Big Brother has checked all diversity boxes with its cast."

Another person criticised the show for being too representative, saying: "Big Brother has literally just hit the quota for every type of person. Absolute woke culture joke."

So Big Brother is just Woke Brother. It’s like they’ve done it to tick every diversity box it can. 🤮 Trish worst so far. #BigBrotherUK — Elis (@motcraw) October 8, 2023

Despite receiving some backlash for having an inclusive line-up, several fans also expressed their views on a more positive note.

Looking forward to the drama, one viewer wrote: "Very diverse, love it - they wouldn't interact on the outside otherwise."

"This season isn't 'woke' it's just like every other Big Brother cast from the 2000s. It's all about reflecting the real people in society," they added.

Jenkin, who was the first housemate to enter the Big Brother house, is a 25-year-old barman, cleaner and bingo caller from Wales.

On entering the competition, Jenkin said: "I'm not the only gay in the village, I am the best one."

"I love a bit of a goss. And I can't help myself but be a little bit of an instigator. I bring the drams... We know I would", he added.

Hallie is a Youth Worker from South London and is also the youngest contestant to enter the televised competition this year.

On entering the house, the 18-year-old said: "Going into the Big Brother House at such a young age, I just hope people don't treat me like a baby."

Today, sources working on the show told reporters that viewers will also see Hallie tell her housemates that she is a transgender woman.

In the second episode, set to air on ITV at 9 p.m., while sharing her story with her housemates, reports note that the 18-year-old said: "Hey guys, I just have something to say. Yesterday I feel like I wasn't being 100 per cent authentic in myself."

"I thought I'd let everyone know I'm trans if you didn't know already. I just thought I'd make that loud and clear. I'm a trans woman if you didn't know," she added.

In response to ITV's representation and inclusive cast in this year's Big Brother, another fan wrote on X: "Big Brother since 2000 has had 2 trans winners, 2 gay winners, a deaf winner, a disabled winner, plus all other HMs and people are acting like a selection of inclusive housemates in 2023 is 'going woke'? It just shows you how society's attitude IRL has turned the wrong way."