Bill Clinton has been wasting away and struggling to keep up with Hillary Clinton due to the health issues he has been dealing with of late, a new report claimed.

Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that the former POTUS has become weaker and frail at 76. The entertainment news outlet even claimed that Bill was seen having a hard time keeping up with Hillary during a recent outing.

Now that Bill Clinton's health has become feeble, close family and friends of the ex-president are reportedly convinced that his days are numbered.

An unnamed tipster claimed, "People were shocked to see how withered he looked and how laboured his breathing seemed to be. He seemed a hollowed-out shadow of himself. Everyone gets old, but Clinton's decline has been incredibly fast and frightening."

Most, if not all, supporters of Bill Clinton are aware that he has been diagnosed with a slew of diseases throughout the years and one of which has something to do with his heart. The diagnoses have reportedly urged Hillary Clinton's husband to start a healthier lifestyle and become vegan.

However, a doctor told National Enquirer that Bill's ultra-healthy diet could actually cause him harm. Dr Gabe Mirkin claimed that veganism could trigger cardiac problems, adding, "Loss of heart muscle is frequently exacerbated by a vegetarian diet. A vegan diet is often deficient in B12 and calcium, which are vital in proper heart function."

To recall, Bill Clinton was admitted to the hospital in 2021 due to sepsis. Another doctor, who has not treated the former POTUS, claimed that sepsis is extremely dangerous, and it could be chronic as well.

Dr Jerome Spunberg explained, "Sepsis is also notoriously resistant to antibiotics and often has lingering effects that leave a patient compromised and a prime target for organ failure. Sepsis can cause lingering weakness and permanent damage to the heart, lungs, or other organs."

Bill Clinton has yet to comment on the claims that people close to him are convinced his days are numbered. So, devoted supporters of Hillary Clinton's husband should take all these speculations with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.