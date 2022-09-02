Meghan Markle is feared to go "completely nuclear" on the royal family following her latest revelations during the debut episode of her "Archetypes" podcast and a recent interview with The Cut magazine.

Royal commentator Rebecca English shockingly made the claim in her latest piece for Mail Plus. She penned, "What's so clear about this interview - and the stylish photoshoot that accompanies it - is that it's exactly what Meghan thought she would be able to do when she joined the Royal Family."

The Palace Confidential contributor added, "It's what she grew up with, aspired to and had started to get a tiny taste of when she met Harry. There's nothing wrong about that whatsoever. But this glossy, access-all-areas, thrusting a basket of home-grown fruit and vegetables (and a jar of 'Lili' jam) into the arms of your interviewer-style of publicity is not what our tweeds in the country and Tupperware boxes in the pantry Royal Family is about."

Of Meghan Markle, English continued, "Instead of accepting that, she - with Harry as a more than willing co-conspirator - decided to take the nuclear option."

For starters, royal experts and netizens alike have been criticising Meghan Markle for statements she made about ambition during the first episode of "Archetypes."

The wife of Prince Harry, who had a sit-down with professional tennis player Serena Williams for the podcast's premiere episode, talked about the double standards women face when they are considered "ambitious."

Meghan Markle told her close pal that she did not "ever remember feeling the negative connotation behind the word 'ambitious' until I started dating my now husband." The Duchess of Sussex added, "Apparently, ambition is a terrible, terrible thing. For a woman, that is, according to some. So, since I felt the negativity behind it, it's really hard to unfeel it."

The statements made by the former "Suits" actress raised many brows, including royal biographer Angelina Levin who stated that Markle's observations were "a smack in the face for Harry" and "a punch towards the royal family."

She added, "[Markle] would still be a D-list celebrity if she had not married a prince. She aligns herself with them [podcast guests Serena Williams and Mariah Carey], but they have done brilliantly and overcome difficult childhoods, whereas she has married a prince and spent a lot of money."

Richard Fitzwilliam, another royal expert, told Daily Mail that Meghan Markle's remarks in her podcast were "curious." He said, "There is surely nothing wrong in being ambitious and being royal, in fact, the role positively encourages a member of the royal family to be ambitious to help those in need."

He added, "If you define ambition as 'a strong desire or determination to succeed', many royals are ambitious. You naturally want to succeed in your endeavours. Essentially, however, this is a very negative view of women, we all know they have been breaking the glass ceiling for many years now. Her podcast, with a fascinating guest famous for her ambition on the tennis court, totally ignores this."

"Archetypes" has reportedly been two years in the making after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed a lucrative deal with Spotify. The mom of two has vowed to listeners that she is going to "be myself and talk and be unfiltered" over the course of the series.

Meghan Markle has yet to comment on the recent statements of royal experts Rebecca English, Angela Levin and Richard Fitzwilliam.