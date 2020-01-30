Jennifer Gates, daughter of Bill Gates and his wife Melinda is getting married.

The eldest daughter of the billionaire businessman got engaged to Egyptian showjumper Nayel Nassar. The equestrian athlete popped the question to Jennifer Gates after which both of them took to Instagram on Wednesday to flaunt the gorgeous diamond ring and share the news with their followers, reports E! News.

"Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions," Jennifer, an equestrian athlete herself, wrote alongside a picture of her and Nassar on the backdrop of a snowbank.

"I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over. AHHH!!!," the 23-year-old further wrote.

Meanwhile, Nassar also took to the site to thank his fiancee for saying yes, and wrote: "SHE SAID YES!! I'm feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more. I can't wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can't imagine mine without you anymore."

"Love you more than you can possibly imagine, and thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me. Here's to forever!," the 28-year-old continued.

Jennifer commented on her fiance's post and wrote: "Yep crying again its fine life is perfect rn you're everything to me," adding a ring and hearts emoji.

The couple has been receiving sweet reactions from their friends and fans on their Instagram posts since then. "Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco, who is herself married to an equestrian, commented on Gates' post: "Oh em gee!!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!"

Melinda Gates shared her daughter's post on her Instagram story and said she is "thrilled" for the couple. Bill Gates is yet to publicly react to his daughter's engagement. The philanthropist couple recently celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary, on January 1.

"New Year's Day will always be extra special to me—marking both a fresh year and an opportunity to celebrate being married to @thisisbillgates. Today makes 26, and I'm still marveling at just how full a heart can get. Happy anniversary to the man who keeps me dancing through life," Melinda had written on Instagram at the time.