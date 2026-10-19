Bill Murray is heading to Ireland for a new six-part BBC series that combines golf, celebrity encounters and an exploration of the country's landscapes and culture. Titled A Course Called Ireland, the documentary will follow the Hollywood star as he travels around the island, visiting renowned golf courses alongside friends, family and fellow celebrities.

The series will debut on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer before arriving on BBC Two. It will also premiere on Paramount+ in selected international territories, although availability varies by region.

When Does 'A Course Called Ireland' Premiere on the BBC?

A Course Called Ireland premieres on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer on Friday, 23 October 2026. The series will then air on BBC Two on Sunday, 25 October, at 9.30 pm.

The six-part documentary is produced by Skydance Sports and Stellify Media. It was commissioned by the BBC and draws inspiration from American author Tom Coyne's bestselling travel memoir, A Course Called Ireland: A Long Walk in Search of a Country, a Pint, and the Next Tee.

Is 'A Course Called Ireland' Streaming on Paramount+?

For international viewers, A Course Called Ireland is scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, 25 October 2026, in supported territories. However, the announced streaming release excludes the UK and Latin America.

UK viewers can watch the series through BBC iPlayer and the scheduled BBC broadcasts instead. Availability in other countries may vary, so viewers should check their local Paramount+ service for confirmation.

The different release arrangements mean the BBC's 23 October debut applies to BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer, while the Paramount+ premiere is scheduled for 25 October in eligible markets.

Which Celebrity Guests Appear in 'A Course Called Ireland'?

Murray is joined by an entertaining mix of celebrity friends, family members and golf enthusiasts throughout the series.

Among the best-known guests are Irish comedian Joanne McNally, actor Chris O'Dowd and former American football player Jason Kelce. Murray also travels with his brothers, Joel Murray and John Murray, alongside Coyne, his long-time golfing companion and the author whose book inspired the programme.

O'Dowd's appearance is particularly notable because he previously starred alongside Murray in the 2014 comedy-drama St. Vincent. Their reunion offers an opportunity to see the pair together outside the setting of a scripted film. Rather than focusing exclusively on golf, the series promises candid conversations, unexpected encounters and moments of humour as the group explores Ireland.

What Is 'A Course Called Ireland' About?

The series follows Murray and Coyne as they play their way across some of Ireland's most celebrated golf courses, travelling through both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Locations featured in the journey include parts of Cork and Donegal, as well as the iconic Giant's Causeway. Along the way, the group meets residents, discovers distinctive destinations and experiences aspects of Irish culture beyond the golf course.

The programme is inspired by Coyne's 2010 memoir, which recounts his 16-week journey around Ireland, playing seaside and links courses while exploring the country's people and traditions.

For Murray, the project also offers an opportunity to reconnect with his Irish ancestry. The actor has spoken about his longstanding affection for Ireland and his love of golf, a sport he first encountered while working as a caddie.

Murray's enthusiasm for the game is central to the journey, while the series promises to capture the friendships, humour and unpredictable experiences that emerge when a group of companions travels together.

How To Watch 'A Course Called Ireland'

A Course Called Ireland premieres on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer on Friday, 23 October 2026, before airing on BBC Two on Sunday, 25 October, at 9.30 pm.

International viewers can watch the six-part series on Paramount+ from 25 October in supported territories, excluding the UK and Latin America. UK viewers can stream the programme through BBC iPlayer or watch the scheduled BBC broadcasts.

With Murray joined by celebrity guests including Chris O'Dowd, Joanne McNally and Jason Kelce, the series combines golf, travel and comedy with an exploration of Ireland's landscapes, people and cultural heritage.