Post Malone is the star nominee of 2020 Billboard Music Awards nominations. The "Circles" hitmaker is leading the pack with 16 nominations.

The nominations for Billboard Music Awards were unveiled on Tuesday on the Today Show, Billboard.com, and social media platform Twitter. The 25-year-old rapper has been selected for 15 categories for his numbers "Sunflower" featuring Swa Lee and "Wow." Among his 16 nominations, the most prestigious one is Top Artist Award whereby Post Malone is competing against Billie Eilish, Khalid, Jonas Brothers, and Taylor Swift.

Malone is followed by Lil Nas X with 13 nominations and Eilish with 12 nominations. Khalid has also received 12 nominations. Among other top nominees is Kanye West, who received nine nominations for his album "Jesus is King." Christian artist, top gospel artist, top Christian album, top gospel album, and top Christian song are some of the categories West has been nominated for.

Meanwhile, the Korean band BTS has also received two nominations in the Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artists category. Fans must note that the latter is a fan-voted category. The other two fans voted categories include Billboard Chart Achievement and Top Collaboration.

Competing amongst each other, the top new artists are DaBaby, Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Roddy Ricch. As for Top Male Artists, we have DaBaby, Khalid, Lil Nas X, Malone, and Ed Sheeran. For Top Female Artists, there is Eilish, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Lizzo, and Taylor Swift. Meanwhile, this year's Icon Award recipient is country singer Garth Brooks. He will be succeeding songstress Mariah Carey.

The Billboard Music Awards usually take place in summer each year. The 2020 award ceremony was originally scheduled to take place on April 29, but it was indefinitely postponed due to coronavirus outbreak and the news was confirmed by NBC and Dick Clark productions in a joint statement.

Earlier, last month, the event was rescheduled to take place on Oct. 14, and it will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson.