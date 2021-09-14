Billie Eilish apparently did not enjoy Jennifer Lopez being on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards, and was caught on camera throwing shade at the pop-star.

Lopez was met with thunderous applause as she took to the stage at the VMAs at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Sunday night for a presentation, but there was one person in the audience who was not clapping for her. In a clip of the moment that is going viral on social media, Eilish was seen twiddling her fingers while those sitting near her were clapping. Her face was also expressionless bordering on a frown, reports news.com.au.

Twitter users had mixed reactions to Eilish's gesture. "Here it is!! Best moment of the night for sure. Glad I'm not the only one who's sick of J Lo," one wrote, while another commented in favour of the "Hustlers" actress: "Billie just looks awkward. But also gives me this, I'm more important than you vibe. Jlo has been around now for thirty-two years. She don't care."

Meanwhile, some argued that people shouldn't read too much into Eilish's actions. A user wrote, "Maybe it's just not that serious. Maybe not every sneeze a celebrity makes has to be analyzed... maybe she's just had a long day and doesn't want to clap every single time someone new comes on stage?"

Eilish's VMAs appearance is making news for another reason. The "Bad Guy" hitmaker and Rosalía are facing backlash for winning the Best Latin award for their song, "Lo Vas A Olvidar" at the award show despite being non-Latin American women.

Eilish is of Irish and Scottish descent, while Rosalía is Spanish. Other than them, the award category had several Latin superstars and their hit tracks as the nominees— including Shakira and Black Eyed Peas' "Girl Like Me"; Maluma's "Hawái"; Karol G's "Bichota"; J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy's "Un Dia (One Day)"; and Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez's "Dákiti."

"The fact that Billie Eilish and Rosalia won best Latin at the #vma feels like an insult," a Twitter user wrote about the decision. Another highlighted that the VMAs winners are chosen by fans, writing, "Two white women won the Latin award. Y'all did this. Por estar en coro. I can show y'all freedom but y'all won't like it."