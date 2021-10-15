Billie Eilish did not exactly follow the rules while meeting the members of the British royal family, but still had a great time talking to them at the recent London premiere of the latest James Bond film.

The pop-star, who has written and sung the theme song for "No Time to Die," was attending the movie's premiere with her brother and music producer Finneas O'Connell when they got a chance to meet Prince Charles, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. She recounted the experience during an appearance on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and said that she found the royals "very normal and funny."

"I assume they read you the rules and all that stuff before you met them?" Kimmel asked her, to which she replied, "Oh yeah. Oh yeah. There was a whole list of things." However, Eilish is clearly not one to follow rules or protocols. When Kimmel asked her, "Did you pay attention to those rules?" she shook her head and mouthed "No."

The 19-year-old clarified that she did try to follow the protocols, and was "planning on it," but the royals were "just so normal" that they made her not care much about it. "They didn't make me feel like, 'Oh, I'm scared, I can't talk to them.' They were very complimentary and they had all these questions for me," she explained.

"They were just very friendly and funny and sweet. I don't know, I can't complain. It was amazing," the Grammy-winner added.

There are no enforceable rules that one has to follow when meeting the royals, as clarified on the official royal family's website. "There are no obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms," the palace states.

Such protocols include first addressing Queen Elizabeth II as 'Your Majesty' and thereafter as 'Ma'am,' while for other members of the royal family the first address is conventionally 'Your Royal Highness' and subsequently 'Ma'am/Sir'. Women can also choose to do a small curtsy, while men can do a neck bow while meeting royals.

The website adds, "Other people prefer simply to shake hands in the usual way," which is what Eilish did as she shared a picture of herself shaking hands with Kate Middleton.