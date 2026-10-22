Asia Kate Dillon, known for playing Taylor Mason in Billions, is looking for customer service work after revealing that acting opportunities have 'all but diminished.'

The 41-year-old actor shared the appeal on Instagram on 20 October, explaining that they needed to return to the service industry after more than a decade supporting themselves through theatre, film and television. Dillon highlighted their previous hospitality experience and availability for part-time, evening and weekend work.

The announcement offers an unexpected employment update from a performer whose credits include Orange Is the New Black and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. However, Dillon's message focused on practical experience and enthusiasm for customer-facing work, rather than presenting the move as a departure from acting.

A Return To Work That Started at 15

Dillon's service-industry experience began in 2000, when they took a weekend job at Ithaca Bakery in New York at the age of 15. Their morning duties included sorting freshly baked bagels, replenishing refrigerated drinks and maintaining the coffee station. They also cleaned, moved dishes between dining areas and greeted customers.

Over the following years, Dillon worked as a dishwasher, food runner and floor manager while pursuing acting opportunities. They said that combination continued until autumn 2015, when acting began providing their full income.

That employment history forms a central part of their appeal. Rather than approaching hospitality as an unfamiliar field, Dillon described returning to work they had performed for years before their screen career became financially sustainable.

Seeking Evening and Weekend Shifts

Dillon identified learning newer point-of-sale systems as a likely adjustment after their time away from service work. They nevertheless expressed confidence in their ability to learn quickly.

'I love customer service,' they wrote.

The actor also emphasised teamwork and an interest in making customers feel welcome. Their stated availability includes part-time, evening and weekend shifts, giving prospective employers specific information about the work they are seeking.

Dillon linked their experience to difficulties facing other performers, particularly transgender, non-binary and gender-nonconforming colleagues. That is their assessment of the opportunities available; the statement does not establish why particular casting decisions were made or identify an employer responsible for the slowdown.

From Taylor Mason to a Story About Gig Work

Dillon's best-known television role placed them inside the wealthy, competitive world of Billions. As Taylor Mason, they appeared alongside a cast including Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis and Maggie Siff in the drama about finance, influence and power.

Their more recent work includes Outerlands, directed by Elena Oxman. Dillon plays Cass, a non-binary San Francisco resident juggling jobs while struggling to afford life in the city.

The character's work includes waiting tables and nannying. When Cass unexpectedly becomes responsible for an acquaintance's child, the film explores care, belonging and the effects of an unsettled childhood. Its focus on precarious employment offers a striking connection with the actor's own public discussion of finding work.

Dillon's appeal does not announce retirement from acting or confirm that they have accepted a service position. It describes a job search, supported by previous experience and a willingness to return to customer-facing employment after 11 years working exclusively as a performer.