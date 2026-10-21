Adult film performer and former professional boxer Tommy Lee has revealed he was abruptly woken by a middle-of-the-night telephone call alleging he was the father of internet personality Bonnie Blue's unborn child.

Speaking on The Option One Podcast, the British content creator recalled receiving an unexpected 2am enquiry from someone identifying as a journalist whilst holidaying in Turkey, leaving him bewildered as he had not yet seen Blue's public pregnancy announcement.

Lee, who has filmed collaborative content with the controversial influencer on three occasions, immediately dismissed the paternity claims, saying he was blindsided by the assertion and requesting a follow-up discussion the next day.

The performer admitted that publicity surrounding Blue's pregnancy has gone too far and become excessive, with multiple industry creators and members of the public messaging him to warn that her maternal stunts have crossed acceptable boundaries.

While acknowledging that their high-profile adult video generated roughly £25,000 ($33,446) in backend subscriber revenue, Lee confessed to acute personal regret over participating in explicit scenes whilst Blue was pregnant, revealing that he only agreed to the shoot because he feared an alternative partner might cause physical harm.

Bonnie Blue Paternity Claim Caught Lee Unaware

Lee recalled on a podcast hosted by Rhian and Olly and presented by Babestation that a late-night caller, who identified as a media reporter, caught him entirely off guard about the creator's pregnancy.

'I got a phone call, and this, bear in mind, was at two in the morning for me. And I was like, 'Hello?'' he recalled.

'And they were like, ' Yeah, we know you're the dad to the baby.' And I was like, 'What are you on about?''

Lee described struggling to respond to the unexpected assertion. 'I was like, 'Listen, I know how this looks. But like, nah.' And I didn't know what to say,' he explained.

He requested another call the following day. 'This is news to me. I don't even know what's going on right now,' he recalled.

Lee said the caller presented the paternity claim as something already known, even though he hadn't seen Blue's announcement.

Messages About Bonnie Blue Content

Lee also reported receiving messages from creators and people outside the industry who believed Blue's pregnancy content had gone too far.

'The amount of creators and non-creators that have been messaging me saying she's gone too far now,' he stated.

The criticism he relayed came from those contacting him. Lee's own remarks focused on his reaction to the continuing attention around Blue's pregnancy. 'Now I'm like, okay, it's dragging a bit. It's getting a bit much,' he stated.

His criticism did not extend to every aspect of their working relationship. Lee also described Blue as 'clever, very clever,' and 'so nice.' He characterised her as a shrewd businesswoman and discussed the financial benefits of their collaborations.

Bonnie Blue Video Left Lee With Regrets

Lee outlined earnings from working with Blue, explaining that the money reflected subsequent income rather than payment for the day's work.

'Yeah, £25,000 ($33,446). That's not what we got paid on the day. That's what we've made,' he explained. 'All your subscribers come in. So you've got subscriptions just going up through the roof,' he added.

Although the attention initially boosted his career, Lee expressed reservations about doing another video while Blue was pregnant.

When the podcast discussion turned to whether he regretted participating, Lee answered directly but qualified his response. 'I do in a way,' he responded, before adding, 'I'll be honest, I didn't want to do it.'

He explained that his concern about another person participating had influenced his decision. 'I almost felt like I had to because I thought if you got someone else in, if something happened, I would feel guilty.'

Lee has not ruled out working with Blue again, but indicated that he would consider future requests more carefully. 'I do think I'll think a lot more, depending on what she's asking for.'

The interview highlights the complex ethical boundaries and commercial incentives driving modern adult content creation as creators test public limits.