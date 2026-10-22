Harry Styles was caught in a heated exchange with an autograph seeker in New York after the man appeared to continue following the singer as he tried to walk away. Video from the encounter shows Styles facing the man, who was holding a copy of his 2019 album 'Fine Line', as the singer appeared frustrated during their exchange.

Styles is currently in New York for his 30-show 'Together, Together' residency at Madison Square Garden, which runs through 31 October. The encounter on Wednesday, 21 October, came on the same day as one of his scheduled performances at the arena.

Harry Styles Confronts Autograph Seeker

The footage, obtained by TMZ, does not make clear what sparked the confrontation. However, it shows a third man stepping between Styles and the autograph seeker in an apparent attempt to calm the situation.

In the video, Styles is seen wearing a blue hoodie and cap as he engages in an animated conversation with the man holding the album before turning and walking away. The footage shows the man then appearing to follow alongside Styles, seemingly continuing to seek his attention. A separate clip shows the two moving down the street, with Styles seemingly unwilling to continue the interaction.

😳 Harry Styles goes off on man asking for autograph on NYC street.



🎥: TheImageDirect pic.twitter.com/zHIUDlG4sl — TMZ (@TMZ) October 21, 2026

i’m crying he doesn’t give even a morsel of a fuck😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GaAhmWDrQP — tracey ―୨୧⋆ ˚ ꕤ🪩🕺🏾STREAM EXPECTATIONS (@latenightee) October 21, 2026

There is no indication in the footage that the confrontation became physical, while the reason for the disagreement has not been established. Some fans have speculated online that the man may have said or done something that frustrated Styles, particularly given the singer's history of accommodating autograph requests. However, there is no independent evidence establishing what prompted his reaction.

Harry Styles Signed an Autograph the Night Before

The encounter came just one day after Styles stopped to sign an autograph for another fan outside Madison Square Garden. On Tuesday, 20 October, the singer was arriving at the New York Knicks' season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers when he encountered fans outside the arena. Styles initially continued walking before turning back to sign an autograph for one supporter.

The contrast between the two encounters has drawn attention, although there is no evidence that the incidents were connected. Styles' presence in New York is primarily linked to his current 'Together, Together' residency at Madison Square Garden, where he is performing 30 shows through the end of October.

Harry Styles' Previous Uncomfortable Fan Encounter

The latest confrontation is not the first time Styles has appeared uncomfortable during an interaction with a fan.

In July 2026, during his time in Mexico City, TMZ reported that a woman left her baby stroller behind while approaching the singer for a photograph. Styles appeared concerned about the child and was seen indicating that she should look after her baby.

The July incident also attracted attention to Styles' interactions with fans.

Why the 'Fine Line' Album Stands Out

The autograph seeker's choice of item is notable because he was carrying 'Fine Line', Styles' second solo studio album, which was also at the centre of an autograph-related incident in 2020. The album includes songs such as 'Watermelon Sugar', 'Adore You' and 'Falling'.

Videos from that year showed fans approaching Styles in Los Angeles with limited-edition 'Fine Line' vinyl records. Fans also accused a person seeking Styles' autograph of reselling signed items online, prompting the hashtag #TreatHarryWithKindness as supporters called for greater respect for the singer's privacy.

There is no evidence connecting Wednesday's encounter to the 2020 incidents. The video also does not establish that the New York autograph seeker was attempting to resell the album.