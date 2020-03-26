While many couples are postponing their wedding plans since guests won't be able to attend while social distancing in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Bindi Irwin secretly tied the knot with longtime partner Chandler Powell in presence of close family members on Wednesday.

Bindi Irwin, daughter of late conservationist and television personality Steve Irwin, tied the knot with Chandler Powell in a secret candlelit ceremony at Australia zoo in Queensland, which was opened by her grandparents in the 1970s, and was the venue of her engagement as well. The conservationist, who said yes when the wakeboarder proposed to her on her 21st birthday on July 24 last year, took to social media on Wednesday to share her wedding pictures with her followers.

Sharing a picture of their first kiss as a married couple on Instagram, the "Dancing With The Stars" winner wrote: "March 25th 2020 We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now."

Talking about the changes she had to make in her wedding plans with the 23-year-old due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, Irwin wrote: We've planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn't have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe."

Irwin, who looked ethereal in a white lace and tulle wedding gown, said that she wanted all her friends and family to be there with them, but it's lovely that they will be able to share photos and videos from the low-key ceremony.

The "Crikey! It's the Irwins" alum revealed that her mother Terri Irwin helped her get ready, while brother Robert walked her down the aisle, adding that her family could be there with them as all of them live at the Australia Zoo. "Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad's memory," she wrote.

"To everyone reading this - stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!" the 21-year-old concluded.

The private ceremony was held sans guests a day after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison enforced tough restrictions on weddings as the number of COVID-19 cases in Australia continues to rise. "Large gatherings for weddings, sadly, won't be possible under these new arrangements," the 51-year-old said.

As of Thursday morning, there are 2,675 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia, including 11 deaths, reports Mail Online.