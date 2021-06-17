Bindi Irwin took her daughter Grace Warrior for a stroll around Australia Zoo on Tuesday and the baby could not be happier to hear about the animals there.

The first-time mum shared a photo of her adorable 11-week old baby on Twitter, looking warm while bundled up in a beanie and a blanket inside her stroller. She captioned the snap, "Our sweet girl snuggly and adventuring through Australia Zoo." She said Grace seemed to enjoy their walk, "Giggling when we talk about all the animals we're strolling by."

She is the cutest little bug! https://t.co/4taRDBqy2R — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) June 16, 2021

The 22-year old has been sharing photos of baby Grace Warrior since she and her husband, Chandler Powell, welcomed her on their first wedding anniversary on March 25. They shared their first family photo just a day after her birth to introduce her to the world.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad," Irwin wrote.

Grace Warrior Irwin Powell ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DcJGCrTcFs — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) March 26, 2021

Irwin and Powell documented their baby's growth with photos and videos of her shared on social media. In April, they shared a clip to mark her turning three weeks old. It showed Grace sucking on her hand.

They have slowly introduced their daughter to animals. To mark her turning one month old, the happy parents included the star tortoises at the Australia Zoo in her photo.

"We're so proud of our Wildlife Warrior princess. I know our darling girl is going to grow up caring for Mother Earth and all her animals," Irwin captioned the snap.

Happy two month birthday, beautiful Grace! https://t.co/l25oXgxEpQ — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) May 25, 2021

Family walks❤️ Grace saw her first wild swamp wallaby, noisy pitta and possum. She’s already a legend at spotting wildlife. pic.twitter.com/N5pD7bfcoa — Chandler Powell (@chandlerpowell9) June 7, 2021

Then at two months old, the baby had her first koala encounter when the parents introduced her to Milo. Powell also shared that their daughter saw "her first wild swamp wallaby, noisy pitta possum" during a walk around the Australia Zoo with Irwin. He said their baby is "already a legend at spotting wildlife." Suffice to say, Grace Warrior will grow up knowing about the animals at the zoo thanks to her parents, uncle Robert, and grandmother Terri, who are all passionate about wildlife conservation.