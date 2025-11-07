John Lewis released its 2025 Christmas advert on 4 November, launching the campaign under the title 'Where Love Lives' with the tagline, 'If you can't find the words, find the gift.'

It has been a beloved tradition in the UK, often marking the start of the festive season. The retail store has been famous for its Christmas adverts, which began in 2007, known for capturing the emotional spirit of the holidays rather than simply promoting sales.

This year, the campaign features a father-son bond enriched by the nostalgic touch from the 90s house classic 'Where Love Lives' by Alison Limerick.

While the featured music and storyline evoke nostalgia for many viewers, the campaign has received a mixed reaction online, leaving audiences debating whether it feels truly nostalgic or slightly outdated.

The Plot

The 2025 John Lewis Christmas advert, 'Where Love Lives', created by Saatchi & Saatchi, centers on a teenage son who gives his father a vinyl record — Alison Limerick's 1990 house classic 'Where Love Lives' — as a thoughtful gift.

The story begins on Christmas Day in a family household, with the son lost in his own world, wearing headphones, while the father is by the tree, clearing up discarded wrapping paper.

Amidst the mess, he discovers an unopened present marked 'Dad' with a smiley face. Inside is the vinyl, which he eagerly takes to his record player.

As the opening bars fill the room, he closes his eyes, and the music transports him back to a lively club scene from his youth in the 1990s, while fleeting memories of his son growing up flash before him, creating a bittersweet mix of nostalgia and reflection.

The journey through past and present ultimately brings him back to the present moment with his son, highlighting the enduring emotional connection between them and the power of music to evoke memories and meaningful bonds.

Rosie Hanley, Director of Brand for John Lewis, described the campaign as 'a celebration of connection, memory, and the unspoken emotions that make the season truly magical,' emphasizing the power of a thoughtful gift to express feelings where words may fall short.

Alison Limerick added that she was thrilled to hear her song featured, noting that Labrinth's gentle reinterpretation is 'just so beautiful,' adding, 'His gentle version is just so beautiful; it's sure to fill the heart with love.'

Nostalgic or Outdated, What the Internet Thinks

The campaign has sparked a flurry of online reactions, blending praise with predictable criticism. Some has been described as a mashup between Love Actually and Aftersun: thoughtful, bittersweet, and emotionally resonant.

One clever aspect noted by a commentator from The Guardian is that fathers and sons can take different meanings from it. The son's gestures show an awareness of his father as a person beyond his role in the family, while the father reconnects with youthful memories through the music.

Viewers were quick to weigh in on the discussion.

One Reddit user wrote, 'Agree. I'm the exact target audience and found it really moving. There's also something really special about connecting with older teens over music, you've come past the tricky "I hate you!" phase and are moving into a more adult-to-adult space. It's brilliant :)'

Another added, 'It's very emotional and resonating if you grew up in that decade, and you went to clubs in the 90s, and now you're a father or mother with kids. If none of that applies to you, then I can understand why it wouldn't really mean anything.'

As expected, not all responses were positive.

One viewer complained, 'Just seen the John Lewis Christmas advert. Thought it was dull, depressing, boring, and not very Christmassy,' while another wrote, 'The John Lewis Christmas Advert is TERRIBLE!!! What a bunch of nonsense. Unimaginative, unfestive, rubbish. Bring back Moz the Monster or Edgar the Dragon!!'

Critics argue that the advert's nostalgic approach: vinyl records, bricks‑and‑mortar shopping, a two‑minute TV format, may feel outdated to younger, digital‑native audiences accustomed to streaming, short‑form content, and experience-based gifts.

Yet for older viewers who remember club nights and 90s house music, the emotional story of father-son reconnection resonates strongly. As one online commenter put it, 'Exactly. I have never understood the fuss. It's an advert that moved me emotionally...They are manipulating me, yes, but it worked.'

Ultimately, the 2025 John Lewis ad seems to walk a fine line between nostalgia and outdatedness: beautifully made and emotionally impactful for some, but a curious throwback for others.