Birmingham Man Faces Trial for Snatching, Assaulting 5-Year-Old Girl

In a case that left a Birmingham community reeling, a 32-year-old man, already charged with assault in April 2025, has been accused of snatching and sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl. Mohammed Abdulraziq, a Sudanese national, allegedly snatched the child from a Winson Green street and took her to his home, where the assault reportedly occurred.

He faces serious charges—false imprisonment, sexual assault, and assault. The trial, unfolding at Birmingham Crown Court, has sparked outrage and calls for justice.

Winson Green Neighbours Intervene in Alleged Attack

On 9 September 2025, a quiet street in Winson Green erupted in chaos as a mother heard her daughter sobbing from inside Abdulraziq's downstairs room. She attempted to smash the window with a piece of wood, but it held firm. A neighbour, witnessing the ordeal, climbed through the window and allegedly saw Abdulraziq and the girl with their lower clothing removed, prompting immediate intervention.

The mother's friend partially entered the room and confronted Abdulraziq, who reportedly punched him. Community members forced their way into the property and rescued the child, who tearfully told her mother, 'he hurt me.' The incident has left residents demanding stricter safety measures.

Prior Assault Charges Cast Shadow Over Defendant

Abdulraziq's legal troubles are not new. On 30 April 2025, West Midlands Police charged him with assaulting two people in Birmingham city centre, a case still pending. These prior charges, combined with the current allegations, paint a troubling picture of repeated violent behaviour, raising questions about community safety and police oversight.

During his arrest for the abduction, Abdulraziq remained uncooperative, responding 'no comment' to police questions through an interpreter. His trial continues, with the prosecution detailing a harrowing sequence of events. The court heard how locals acted swiftly, detaining Abdulraziq until police arrived 'very quickly'.

Justice System Under Scrutiny as Trial Unfolds

The Birmingham Crown Court trial has drawn significant attention, with locals expressing frustration over recurring violent crimes. A post on X from @TRobinsonNewEra on 27 August 2025, highlighted community anger, alleging police downplayed a similar assault case for 'community cohesion'.

While not directly tied to Abdulraziq's case, the post reflects broader concerns about transparency in policing. West Midlands Police, which serves a population of nearly 3 million across Birmingham and surrounding areas, face mounting pressure to address such incidents. The force operates on a budget of approximately £750 million for 2025-26, yet cases like these highlight troubling gaps in community protection.

The prosecution emphasised the mother's panic, noting she recognised her child's cries through an open window, underscoring the urgency of the response. The trial's outcome could set a precedent for handling repeat offenders. BirminghamLive reported that the girl's rescue was a collective effort, with neighbours risking their safety to intervene. As the trial progresses, the community awaits justice, hoping for closure for the young victim and her family.

The incident has also sparked debates about child safety in Winson Green. Local initiatives, funded by £10 million in community grants, aim to bolster neighbourhood watch programs, but residents argue more is needed.

The court's decision, expected in late 2025, will likely influence future safety policies in Birmingham. The case underscores the need for vigilant community action and robust legal consequences. As Abdulraziq denies the charges, the evidence, eyewitness accounts, the child's statement, and his prior record, paint a grim picture. Birmingham remains on edge, awaiting justice for a crime that has shaken its core.