Popular South Korean YouTuber Na Dong Hyun was found dead in his home on 6 September 2025. Fans responded with a wave of online mourning and a sudden response of targeted harassment against his ex-wife.

Na, known by over 1.44 million subscribers as 'Great Library', died at the age of 46 in his Seoul residence. Despite no confirmed cause of death, fans have begun accusing his former partner, fellow YouTuber Yum-cast, of playing a role in his passing, fuelling a growing tide of online abuse.

Na was active online just hours before his death, streaming for five hours and attending a public event. He had frequently mentioned heart pain and had previously lost his father to a heart condition.

There is no public evidence or legal suspicion linking Lee to Na's death. Police confirmed no suicide note or criminal activity at the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine whether an existing medical issue, possibly a stroke, was involved.

Marriage, Divorce, and Lasting Friendship

Na Dong Hyun and Lee Cha Won, known online as Yum-cast (or Yum-daeng), married in 2015. At the time of their wedding, Lee was a single mother raising a son from a previous marriage, and Na had never been married before.

The pair remained married for eight years, ultimately divorcing in 2023. Both said it was a mutual decision, citing professional differences and stress as contributing factors. Na described the split as amicable, explaining they had grown closer as friends post-divorce.

Even after the separation, the two maintained regular contact, meeting weekly and speaking often. Na emphasised that they parted on good terms, and both preferred the stability of friendship over the strains of marriage. Lee also said the divorce gave them emotional space and helped ease tensions they had previously struggled with.

Following news of Na's death, social media pages belonging to Yum-cast were flooded with comments. While many expressed sympathy and urged her to stay strong, others were less forgiving, accusing her of contributing to his death.

Some comments attacked her character, criticised her past as a divorced mother, and speculated about inheritance matters involving her son. Remarks like 'Because of you' and concerns about Na's assets being passed to a child not biologically his appeared frequently. In response, Yum-cast closed comment sections and deleted some posts.

From Streaming Pioneer to Sudden Tragedy

Na was regarded as a 'first-generation' YouTube star in South Korea. Under his Buzzbean11 channel, he became a central figure in developing family-friendly online content. Over the years, his work helped shape internet culture in the country, particularly within the gaming and lifestyle sectors.

His sudden death came as a shock to fans and colleagues. He was reportedly in good spirits the day before, attending a fashion event and maintaining his usual live-streaming schedule. Many have publicly speculated that his death was due to a medical condition.

Na's funeral was held at Konkuk University Hospital's memorial hall in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul. Yum-cast helped arrange the ceremony, and tributes poured in across social media and video platforms. He leaves behind a legacy as one of South Korea's most influential content creators.

Online Harassment Highlights Accountability Concerns

In the absence of confirmed information, speculative accusations against Lee Cha Won have spread quickly. Although some fans have defended her, the volume and tone of the backlash have raised concerns.

At the time of his death, Na had not indicated any relationship issues or personal conflicts with his ex-wife. On the contrary, he continued to speak positively about her. The online accusations appear to be fan-driven and are not supported by facts.

As the investigation continues, many are urging caution in jumping to conclusions. Na's passing is currently being treated as a medical matter. His family, friends, and colleagues have asked for privacy and restraint from the public.