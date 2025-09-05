She used the name “Jane” in court. She wanted safety. She was only 14 years old when Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein pulled her into their orbit. She met them at a summer arts camp. It should have been a safe, creative space. Instead, it became the start of a nightmare.… pic.twitter.com/N6p3LRJlis

A survivor of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse told a US court she met Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago when she was 14 years old. The testimony, delivered during the 2021 trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's long-time associate, has renewed scrutiny of Trump's past links to the disgraced financier.

The witness, identified only as 'Jane', made clear that Trump did not behave inappropriately towards her. Nonetheless, her account has renewed scrutiny of the US president's proximity to Epstein, whose criminal network continues to raise questions about influential figures.

Jane's Testimony and Trump Link

Jane was one of four women who testified against Maxwell. She described first meeting Epstein in 1994, when she was attending an arts camp in Michigan. Epstein, accompanied by Maxwell, invited Jane and her mother to tea at his Palm Beach mansion, beginning a pattern of abuse that lasted five years, according to Business Insider.

In her testimony, Jane said Epstein later introduced her to Trump at Mar-a-Lago during the 1990s. She told jurors the encounter was brief and that she did not witness any misconduct. She also recalled taking part in the Miss Teen USA pageant in 1998, an event owned by Trump at the time, though she could not say whether the pageant came before or after the Mar-a-Lago meeting.

Jane underlined that Trump never harmed her, but her testimony has reignited discussion about the extent of Epstein's network and Trump's awareness of it.

Trump's Proximity to Epstein

Trump and Epstein lived less than two miles apart in Palm Beach during the 1990s and early 2000s, according to Realtor.com. The two men were photographed together at social events and shared acquaintances in business and society circles.

Trump has since said he severed ties with Epstein. Speaking to reporters in July, he stated, 'I threw him out, and that was it. I'm glad I did, if you know the truth.'

Jane's account adds to the record of their shared social environment. It also recalls earlier claims from Miss Teen USA contestants, who alleged Trump entered dressing rooms during the 1997 competition, according to a 2016 Buzzfeed report. No charges resulted from those claims.

Political Fallout

The testimony resurfaced as debate continues over how Epstein's case has been handled. On 2 September, the US Department of Justice released more than 33,000 pages of documents, but critics said the material revealed little new information. A separate memo confirmed that no so-called 'client list' had been found and that investigators would not pursue unverified third-party allegations.

Lawmakers from both parties have called for greater transparency. Republican representative Thomas Massie and Democrat representative Ro Khanna have demanded more disclosure from federal authorities.

Meanwhile, Maxwell, now serving a 20-year prison sentence, was granted limited immunity in July in exchange for cooperation with investigators, according to ABC7 News. Trump himself has suggested he might consider a pardon for Maxwell but has not made any formal commitment.

Ongoing Questions

Jane's testimony did not accuse Trump of any wrongdoing. However, it has underscored once again his past proximity to Epstein and revived questions about who else may have been within the financier's network.

With congressional subpoenas pending and Maxwell's cooperation ongoing, pressure for clarity remains strong. For Trump, Jane's account serves as another reminder that his historic connection to Epstein continues to attract political and public scrutiny.