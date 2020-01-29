Blac Chyna is blasting Kylie Jenner after she learned that the beauty mogul took her daughter Dream for a ride on the same helicopter that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star responded to the death of Kobe Bryant and the other passengers on her Instagram Story. She expressed disbelief that months before the tragic crash, she took the same helicopter driven by the same pilot, Ara Zobayan, for Dream's birthday. She revealed that she treated Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's daughter to a helicopter ride for her 3rd birthday in November 2019. Jenner remembered Zobayan as a "nice man."

Through her lawyer, Lynne Ciani, Blac Chyna claimed that she did not give Jenner and Rob permission to take her daughter for a helicopter ride. She knew nothing about it and is now "distraught" after finding it out several months later and on social media, to say the least.

"Chyna has become aware that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter, and seven other precious souls to profess her 'distress' that she and Dream had ridden on the same helicopter with the same pilot prior to Sunday's horrific crash," Ciani said in a statement shared by Radar Online adding, "What Kylie failed to disclose was that Chyna never gave Kylie permission to take her precious daughter Dream on a helicopter ride and that Chyna never would have given Kylie that permission."

"No parents should find out after-the-fact that their child has participated in a dangerous activity without their permission," Ciani continued, and revealed that Chyna has "voiced her strong objections to Rob and insisted that it never happen again." She also sent her prayers and condolences to the families of the victims.

On Nov. 10, Rob shared photos of Dream sitting inside the helicopter and there are also a couple of photos of her posing with the chopper behind her. He simply captioned the images "Happy Birthday Dream" along with two heart emojis.

As for Jenner, she shared her condolences and asked people to "hold your loved ones close." Chyna's claims come amid her ongoing nasty battle for custody of Dream with Rob.