This Black Friday through Cyber Monday, Cycling Frog is giving you more reasons to unwind. From 24 November to 1 December, shoppers can enjoy 20% off orders up to $100, 25% off $100–$199, and 30% off $200 or more via the Cycling Frog Black Friday Event.

Known for its delicious THC seltzers, gummies, and edibles, Cycling Frog has redefined what it means to relax, no alcohol, no hangovers, just clean, balanced enjoyment. With this sale, it's easier than ever to stock up or discover your next favourite flavour.

Sip the Good Life with THC Seltzers

Cycling Frog's THC seltzers are light, crisp, and perfect for anyone looking for a social drink that's both refreshing and elevating. They combine microdosed THC and CBD to create a mellow, balanced buzz, ideal for an evening unwind or weekend hangout.

Popular flavours include:

Lemon Light: Zesty and clean for a citrus lift.

Ruby Grapefruit: Tart, bright, and endlessly drinkable.

Wild Cherry: A fruity favourite for any mood.

Each can is designed for a controlled, consistent experience. With up to 30% off, this Black Friday is the perfect time to fill your fridge and upgrade your chill game.

Snack Smart: Gummies and Edibles That Deliver

If sipping isn't your style, Cycling Frog's THC gummies are a tasty alternative. Every gummy is carefully crafted to ensure consistent potency and flavour, offering a reliable way to relax, recharge, or simply enjoy the moment.

Available in mouth-watering options such as Passionfruit, Blue Raspberry, and Mango Pineapple, these edibles strike the perfect balance between fun and function. Whether you're winding down after work or catching up on rest, Cycling Frog's edibles help set the tone.

This Black Friday, shoppers can enjoy:

20% off orders up to $100.

25% off between $100–$199.

30% off when spending $200 or more.

Savings this generous mean there's never been a better time to try something new, or stock up on your go-to favourites.

What Makes Cycling Frog Stand Out

Cycling Frog isn't just about good vibes; it's about quality, safety, and accessibility. The brand uses hemp-derived cannabinoids that are rigorously lab-tested for purity and consistency. This ensures that every product, whether it's a seltzer or gummy, delivers exactly what it promises.

Their approach combines sustainability, transparency, and taste, giving users a product they can trust and enjoy. It's a perfect example of how wellness and enjoyment can coexist naturally.

A Vibe for Every Occasion

Cycling Frog's range fits seamlessly into any lifestyle. You can:

Entertain friends with alcohol-free THC seltzers that uplift rather than intoxicate.

Relax at home with gummies that ease the day's tension.

Gift loved ones with variety packs that make thoughtful, festive surprises.

From social gatherings to solo self-care, Cycling Frog ensures there's a flavour, and a feeling, for every occasion.

Don't Miss Out – Save Big This Black Friday

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday roll around, deals like this don't last long. Cycling Frog's sitewide sale—20%, 25%, and 30% off tiered discounts, offers a rare chance to enjoy top-quality THC and CBD products for less.

So why wait? Treat yourself or someone special to a naturally elevated experience. The clock's ticking, and these savings won't stick around for long.