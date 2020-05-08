While majority of the television shows shut down their productions due to the coronavirus pandemic, "The Blacklist" has found a creative and unique way for its season 7 come to a close with a perfect finale. Here is everything we know so far about the final chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Blacklist" season 7 episode 19. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

The season 7 finale is titled "The Kazanjian Brothers" and it will be a combination of live-action footage and graphic-novel-style animation, according to Entertainment Weekly. The unique way of closing down the season was the result of lockdown. Episode 19 was reportedly only half-way through in the production phase.

The episode was completed with footage recorded by stars James Spader, Meghan Boone, and others at their home. The episode was then animated and edited remotely.

According to the synopsis for episode 19, the Task Force investigates an accountant who serves criminals in search of "violent" and "thuggish" brothers hired for his protection. Meanwhile, Lis is forced to make an important decision.

"It started sort of as a joke, talking about how we should do it (the episode) as an old-school radio broadcast where we put the image of a crackling fire or a radio up on TV and the actors could voice it," executive producers Jon Bokenkamp said as quoted by The Washington Post.

"I was intrigued," Spader said. "I thought that it seemed like the right thing to do, to try and finish the episode in any way that we could, and not only the episode, but to end the season," he added.

Starring James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, and Harry Lennix, "The Blacklist" season 7 finale airs Friday, May 15 at 8:00 pm on NBC.