Blake Lively has made a comeback on the red carpet after nine months and it was worth the wait.

The "Gossip Girl" alum made a stunning appearance on the red carpet for a screening of her new film, "The Rhythm Section," in New York City on Monday, marking her first red carpet appearance since she welcomed her third daughter with husband Ryan Reynolds.

Blake Lively had made her last red carpet appearance in May 2019, at the premiere of "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu" in which husband Reynolds gave his voice. The appearance in a fitted yellow dress also marked the debut of her third baby bump on the red carpet.

For her comeback, five months after the birth of her third child, Lively opted for a gorgeous black, velvet, off-the-shoulder gown with a leg slit in the front. The 32-year-old paired her outfit with laced-up black leather thigh-high Louboutin stiletto boots, black leather evening gloves that stretched above her elbows, layers of pearl necklaces with one emerald stone and a set of mismatch pearl and silver earrings. She wore light makeup and tied her hair in a loose bun. She was accompanied by mother Elaine and older sister Robyn for the screening.

The attire was quite different from what the mother-of-three usually wears on the red carpet. When Entertainment Tonight commented on the transformation, the actress said: "A transformation -- what do you think I normally look like? It is. I don't look like this."

Lively who wears starkly contrasting looks in "The Rhythm Section" to show the character's rough start in the beginning and makeup-laden look in the end, said she finds it amusing when people guess which one is closer to her real-life sans makeup look.

"I was in a ton of makeup in order to have these eye bags and look as rough as she looks in the beginning and then I was also in a ton of makeup (for) when she looked nice and fresh. The real me is somewhere in the middle," Lively said about her look in the thriller.

The actress portrays a spy named Stephanie Patrick in the film, which also stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown. Her character is on a mission to find out the truth about a plane crash that killed her family. The film is based on a novel of the same name.