Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have taken some time out for themselves months after welcoming their child.

Though the lovely couple hasn't been spotted at award shows for quite a while now, they were spotted going on a winter date in New York City sans their three children.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were photographed taking a stroll in Manhattan on Wednesday. Lively, dressed in an oversize army-green parka with a matching knit beanie, a striped scarf, black trousers, and sneakers, held onto her husband's arms. The "Deadpool" actor was sporting a windbreaker and black straight-leg pants for the date. The extremely private couple opted for public transportation for their date, as they were also spotted in a subway station, reports Elle.

The actor couple was last captured by paparazzi this past weekend when they took their three daughters to Bradley Cooper's residence to hang out with his little girl, two-year-old Lea de Seine.

According to the "Gossip Girl" alum's Instagram feed, the last date that the couple enjoyed before their Sunday outing was in December, when they visited New York City's Museum of Ice Cream. Sharing a series of photos from the date, Lively had written: "Now I get why everyone screams @museumoficecream."

On the professional front, Lively has been promoting her upcoming film "The Rhythm Section." Sharing a picture of the transformation she had for the movie, the 32-year-old wrote: "Facetune broke. @therhythmsectionmovie (Both makeup looks by the incredible @vivianbaker )."

Lively and Reynolds welcomed their child last year, but did not reveal the date of birth or the name of the child.

Revealing the gender of the little bundle of joy in October, the actor had written alongside a picture of the couple and the infant: I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On October 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I'm proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click http://Elections.ca for voting info. #Capilano

The actors who tied the knot in September 2012 are also parents to daughters James, four and Inez, three.