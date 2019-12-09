It has been seven years since Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in South Carolina, however, the pictures from their wedding have resurfaced to cause controversy in their drama-free marriage.

The celeb-couple got married at a gorgeous Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, in September of 2012. However, seven years after the wedding at Boone Hall, popular wedding planning sites such as Pinterest and the Knot have banned posting of the wedding pictures from their platform, citing that plantations have negative associations that they don't want to promote in any way.

"Weddings should be a symbol of love and unity. Plantations represent none of those things. We are working to limit the distribution of this content and accounts across our platform, and continue to not accept advertisements for them," a Pinterest spokesperson said in a statement.

When Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds said "I do" in a rustic theme wedding, some critics had expressed concern about them holding the ceremony at a US plantation. It is a site that holds deep traumatic historical meaning for the African American community, considering the plantations in the south are largely known for using slave labour to cultivate coffee, cotton, sugar, etc in the past.

According to Buzzfeed News, the move to remove the pictures from the platform comes after civil rights group Color of Change in a letter to the Knot Worldwide executives and Pinterest wrote: "Plantations are physical reminders of one of the most horrific human rights abuses the world has ever seen."

"The decision to glorify plantations as nostalgic sites of celebration is not an empowering one for the Black women and justice-minded people who use your site. The wedding industry routinely denies the violent conditions Black people faced under chattel slavery by promoting plantations as romantic places to marry," the organisation said in the letter.

The parents of three have not yet responded to the controversy surrounding their wedding pictures. The couple is not open to sharing their private lives with fans and had themselves not shared pictures from the wedding. The love-birds who are quite famous for trolling each other, first met on the sets of "Green Lantern" in which they co-starred, when Ryan was still married to Scarlett Johansson.