Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who recently sparked secret marriage rumours after the latter was spotted with a diamond ring resembling a wedding band, are yet to tie the knot.

According to a report in People magazine, the couple are still planning for a wedding this summer and are excited to have their close friends and family present at the ceremony. A source told the outlet: "Ever since they got engaged, they have both been adamant that no wedding will happen until it's safe for family and friends to attend. Gwen expressed early on that she really wanted a summer wedding."

The insider added that the bride-to-be was "upset" earlier this year when there seemed to be no end in sight for the coronavirus pandemic, but slowly started planning the wedding this spring.

"They are both ecstatic that it can finally happen. They are getting married this summer," the source said.

Stefani's three children, sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7 whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, are expected to have a large part in the wedding. The insider revealed: "Gwen's boys will be very involved. Blake is a great extra dad and very close with the boys."

The report comes days after the 51-year-old was spotted wearing what appeared to be a diamond wedding band next to her massive engagement ring, while attending a children's sporting event with her fiancé and one of her sons on Saturday. The outing came just two days after she posted pictures from her bridal shower, exclaiming in the caption: "I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate...I'm getting married!"

Meanwhile, Shelton spoke about their wedding plans late last month, noting that most of the organisation is being done by his future wife. In a conversation with USA Today, the country crooner joked that the entire menu at the wedding would "literally be everything fried" if he was picking the meal.

"French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff. I think [Gwen] knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control," "The Voice" coach quipped.

"I want her to do all of that stuff and handle it because it's going to be great," Shelton continued. "She's in the middle of planning the thing, and she's always so mindful...of me," the 44-year-old added.