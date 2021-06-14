Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, who previously hinted that they might be getting hitched this summer, may have already tied the knot in secret.

The happy couple was spotted in Los Angeles on Saturday, while they were attending a children's sporting event with one of Stefani's sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The musician couple was wearing matching outfits of navy-blue shirts, blue jeans, and baseball caps.

In pictures obtained by The Post, Stefani was seen holding a water bottle in her left hand, which upon closer inspection revealed two sparkling diamond rings on her ring finger. The 51-year-old made no attempt to hide what appeared to be a diamond wedding band next to her massive engagement ring which Shelton used to propose to her in October last year.

The outing came just two days after she posted a picture of herself from her bridal shower. "I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate ... I'm getting married!" the "Rich Girl" singer had written in an Instagram story on Thursday, without mentioning her wedding date.

A second photo that showed her sipping a glass of white wine while holding a beautifully wrapped gift was captioned, "SHE'S GETTING MARRIIIEEEEED." A third one showed a lovely floral arrangement at the shower, which read, "Feeling loved feeling blessed." She also shared glimpses of her "something old, something new, and something borrowed, and something blue in her pictures.

Shelton had hinted at a summer wedding during an appearance on "Today with Hoda & Jenna" in April this year. The country crooner had explained: "I'm afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I'm right back into 'The Voice' cycle again, and I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after, so hopefully this summer. I think we're right here at the point with COVID, it looks like it may be OK, but don't know, so that's tentatively the plan."

Shelton and Stefani fell in love after meeting on the set of "The Voice" in 2015, which happened soon after their splits from their respective partners Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale. Stefani shares three sons- Kington, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, with Rossdale, and Shelton sought his stepsons' permission before proposing to their mother.