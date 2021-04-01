Blake Shelton is looking forward to his wedding with Gwen Stefani as he hinted at a ceremony possibly taking place sometime in the summer.

"The Voice" coach noted that a lot of preparations need to be made before and after the ceremony. Thus, he needs more time but not to the extent that they would have to move the wedding until next year. Shelton said it would be too late then as he would be caught up with work.

"I'm afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I'm right back into 'The Voice' cycle again, and I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after, so hopefully this summer," Shelton said during Wednesday's virtual interview on "Today with Hoda & Jenna."

"I think we're right here at the point with COVID, it looks like it may be OK, but don't know, so that's tentatively the plan," he added.

Shelton sounded confident when he said he and Stefani will get married ahead of Hoda. The talk show host is still deciding whether she will marry fiancé Joel Schiffman in November or this summer.

"I'm gonna say we are. We're getting married before you guys," the country crooner said.

Shelton and Stefani got engaged in October last year after five years together. Naturally, fans have been pestering the couple for details on the wedding date and venue. The pandemic has of course affected some plans, especially that of the musical lineup for their ceremony.

The 44-year-old "God's Country" singer said he received offers from former "The Voice" coaches Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus. They had volunteered to perform but Shelton said they will have to see what happens given the threat of COVID-19.

"It's starting to sound like a Coachella lineup here all of a sudden," Shelton joked adding that he "got all these superstars saying they're gonna do it." As much as he hopes to have them around, he still does not know what will happen.

Shelton said he and Stefani would "love to be able to take everybody up on their offer and have this amazing concert wedding." But just like everybody else, they are also just waiting to see how their summer will look like and plan safely from there.