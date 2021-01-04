Blake Shelton is facing criticism for making a song titled "Minimum Wage," at a time when thousands of Americans continue to suffer and struggle due to the coronavirus pandemic. The song has been dubbed "tone-deaf" by social media users.

"The Voice" coach debuted his new single on NBC's New Year's Eve television special alongside Carson Daly to help ring in 2021. The country crooner told the host that the song is about him and his fiancée, Gwen Stefani. He also revealed that his future wife helped get her brother, Todd, to direct the music video.

One particular line in the song has social media users all riled up. It went, "Girl, your love can make a man feel rich on minimum wage." The netizens have been lambasting the 44-year-old since then for being "ignorant."

"A mega millionaire romanticising minimum wage is peak 2020. Blake Shelton can go f**k himself," a user wrote, while another commented: "Blake Shelton singing 'your love could make a man feel rich on minimum wage' just cements the fact that rich people have absolutely no fucking clue."

In times when the coronavirus pandemic has caused many businesses to shut and has left people jobless, people were quick to chastise Shelton for releasing a song that they considered "tone-deaf" given the current situation.

"Does anyone else find Blake Shelton's "Minimum Wage" song to be incredibly tone deaf to our country's current state?" a third one wrote.

However, some of the singer's fans came forward to defend him amid the backlash, saying critics should just stop listening to the song. "Just when I thought cry babies couldn't get any more ridiculous...It's. A. Song about the way her love makes @blakeshelton feel. Nothing more, no matter how you whiny people try to spin it. Don't like it? Don't listen. It really is that simple. #MinimumWage #ReleaseTheSong," a user wrote. Another one praised the song and the newly-engaged couple saying they always have her "smiling."

The track has not been fully released yet. Shelton has not publicly reacted to the backlash on social media.