Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are all set to get married after a beautiful intimate proposal in October. However, Gwen recently revealed that she had almost ruined Blake's proposal as she was not planning to show up.

In a recent appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson show," Gwen Stefani revealed that she wanted to cancel her trip to Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, where he popped the question. The musician recalled: "I was like, 'I think we should just cancel the trip.'"

The 51-year-old revealed that she actually had no idea that her boyfriend of five years was going to propose to her. She said: "I had no idea, obviously. In fact, I was trying to get out of going to Oklahoma because it was getting too complicated with COVID and the family."

Read more Gwen Stefani reveals her and sons' experience with dyslexia; dubs fiancé Blake her 'best friend'

Stefani noted that "it was one of those" times where she thought about cancelling the trip. She added: "Then we got it together and we ended up going. [Our family] was all there."

Stefani's revelation about the engagement day comes soon after her now-fiancé shared that he had been hiding the ring in his truck for about a week and was afraid Stefani would find it.

In an appearance on the "Bobby Bones Show" earlier this week, Shelton said: "To be honest with you — and this is scary — I had the ring in the compartment on my door of my truck for about a week."

The 44-year-old added that he was scared that either the ring will get misplaced or get discovered by the wrong person. He joked: "I don't know about you, but stuff falls out of that damn thing on my truck all the time. [When I was] digging in there looking for a flashlight or change, I kept thinking, 'Man, somebody's gonna hit the jackpot whenever I drop this thing out of my truck.'"

"I wanted to keep it there all the time because I didn't know when I would have the exact, right moment. But thank God, I didn't lose the ring," he continued.

Reports at the time claimed that Shelton had sought blessings of Stefani's dad, Dennis Stefani, and her three children with Gavin Rossdale- Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, before asking her to marry him. Stefani confirmed this to Clarkson, and also revealed their proposal story.

"We're building a house there. We were going to go from one part of the land to the other part of the land to go to see the house. And meanwhile, Blake had had this ring for a couple of weeks and nobody knew," she said.

Shelton ultimately surprised her when he asked her to help him light the fireplace. When she opened the cabinet to retrieve a fire starter, she found her engagement ring in a box, but unfortunately, her surprised reaction could not be captured on video.