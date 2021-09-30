Mark Hoppus shared the good news that his cancer treatments are doing their job in a health update shared with fans on Wednesday.

In an Instagram post he wrote, "Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!! Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love." But this does not mean he has to stop visiting his doctor. He still needs to go for scans every six months. The 49-year old shared that it could take him "until the end of the year to get back to normal."

"But today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?" he concluded.

Fans immediately flocked to the comments section to congratulate him. One wrote, "so f***king happy! you're an absolute champ." Another commented, "There is no better news than this!!!! A massive congrats to you, Mark. You should feel so proud. Sending you and your family so much love."

Read more Blink-182 singer Mark Hoppus battling Stage 4 blood cancer

"Love you Mark and I'm so glad you're beating this. You're so strong and so amazing," one more said.

"Just the best," singer-songwriter John Mayer wrote and One Republic lead vocalist Ryan Tedder wrote "WWWWWWWWWW" in response to Hoppus' request for a "W."

"Pitch Perfect" actor Adam Devine also chimed in and commented, "Agghhhghh!!! YES!!! Thank God! congrats buddy! Best feeling in the world. Enjoy it!!!! Meanwhile, others called it "amazing news" and some responded with clapping, heart, and smiling emojis.

Just last week, Hoppus talked about his discomfort with chemotherapy treatments. "Today I'm grateful to not be going in for chemotherapy. It's been three weeks since my last treatment. Normally I'd be going in today," he wrote in a tweet adding, "Normally." Damn. Getting pumped full of poison every three weeks is my normal. On the 29th I get scanned and will know if it worked."

Hoppus went public with his cancer diagnosis in June and said he has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments for three months for lymphoma. He admitted that he was scared and that it "sucks." But at the same time, he feels blessed to have incredible doctors, family, and friends who help him get through his cancer.