It has been confirmed that the death of Bobby Brown Jr. last fall was the result of an accidental overdose.

Bobby Brown Jr., son of rapper Bobby Brown and his ex-girlfriend Kim Ward, passed away at the age of 28 at his home in Los Angeles in November last year. At the time of his death, his family said that he was not feeling well in recent days and had been experiencing flu-like symptoms, but COVID-19 was ruled out. Meanwhile, rapper Mikey Polo, a close friend of the aspiring musician had said that Brown's death "was probably [caused by] too much partying or something like that, [but] I don't want anybody looking at him like a druggie who overdosed."

"He had a lot to live for and if he had a drug problem, trust me, we would have stopped it," Polo had said.

Read more Bobby Brown mourns another untimely death in family; Bobby Jr. dead at 28

The Los Angeles Police Department recently released his autopsy and toxicology reports, which show that his death was caused by an overdose of cocaine, fentanyl, and alcohol. The manner of death is accidental, reports TMZ. The autopsy report also includes a witness' confession to the police which states that Bobby Jr. had downed tequila and snorted half a Percocet and the cocaine.

In a statement following his son's death, Bobby Sr. had said: "Please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain." Bobby Brown Sr. has seen a number of untimely deaths in his family in the past decade, all of which have happened in a somewhat similar manner.

Pop-star Whitney Houston, Bobby Sr.'s ex-wife, was found dead in a hotel bathtub in February 2012, and the autopsy revealed she died by drowning and the "effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use." Bobbi Kristina Brown, Whitney's only child whom she shared with the musician, was also found unconscious in a bathtub a few years later and went into a coma. She passed away six months later in July 2015, at the age of 22.

Bobbi's boyfriend Nick Gordon, who was raised together with her by Bobby Brown, was later found liable for her death but not criminally charged. Gordon also passed away last year from a heroin overdose.