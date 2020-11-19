Singer Bobby Brown is mourning the loss of another child, his son Bobby Brown Jr.

Bobby Brown Jr. died at the age of 28 at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, as first reported by TMZ. His death was later confirmed by his elder brother Landon Brown through Instagram.

Landon Brown, the eldest son of Bobby Brown Sr, shared a monochrome photograph of his late brother on his Instagram account on Wednesday, and captioned it: "I love you forever King."

The cause of Bobby's death has not been revealed as of now, but the initial report by the above outlet stated that the police do not believe there was any foul play involved. A spokesperson for Los Angeles Police Department told E! News that authorities discovered a body after they responded to a report of a medical emergency on Wednesday, but were unable to disclose the identity of the deceased.

Bobby Brown Sr. has seen a number of untimely deaths in his family in the past decade. His ex-wife, late singer Whitney Houston, died in February 2012 by drowning and the "effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use". Beverly Hills paramedics found her unconscious in Suite 434 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, submerged in the bathtub, on the afternoon of Feb. 11 and declared her dead within half an hour.

Bobbi Kristina Brown, Whitney's only child whom she shared with Bobby Brown, passed away just a few years after her mother's death. The reality TV star went into a coma after she was found unconscious in a bathtub, and succumbed to her injuries six months later in July 2015. She was 22 at the time.

Bobbi's boyfriend Nick Gordon, who was raised together with her by Bobby Brown, was later found liable for her death but not criminally charged. Gordon also passed away earlier this year from a heroin overdose.

The "On Our Own" singer wrote a heartfelt tribute for his late daughter earlier this year to mark the five-year anniversary of her death. The 51-year-old wrote on Instagram: "There's no way to explain how I feel. I miss you so much little girl you stay in my heart on my mind every day daddy loves you."

The singer is yet to comment on the recent death of his son, whom he shared with ex-girlfriend Kim Ward. Bobby Jr. was also following in his father's footsteps and trying to make a career in the music industry. He regularly promoted his music on his Instagram account, the most recent being "Say Something" which he teased in September.