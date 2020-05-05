Child Protective Services in Wisconsin, USA launched an investigation when a five-year-old with disability went missing. Police were informed that two young children had been left unsupervised by their mother. An investigation led to the discovery that the mother of the children, Sagal Hussein, had been concealing the whereabouts of a third child. The child with disabilities had been missing for months. Investigators made the harrowing discovery of the child's body inside the boot of Hussein's car.

Hussain's neighbours alerted the police on January 26 when they saw her two-year-old and six-year-old children playing outside unsupervised. The older child told the police that they had been left alone overnight. When police questioned Hussain, she told them that she had been gone for only 40-minutes. Brown County Child Protective Services took the children into temporary custody.

Police officers discovered that Hussain's five-year-old son, Josias Marquez, was unaccounted for. Josias had cerebral palsy and required assistance to eat. He was wheelchair-bound and blind. When questioned about Josias, Hussain said that he was with his father, Miguel Marcelo, in Michigan. An investigation was launched to ensure the safety of the child. Hussain refused to cooperate with Child Protective Services.

Fox11 reported that a man named James Marquez living in California informed the police that he was the father of all three children. He told the police that even though Hussain may not have killed Josias, she is capable of halting care for the child.

The search for the child ended when his mummified body was found in a duffle bag in the boot of Hussain's car on March 31. Hussain had already been arrested on March 30 for inaccuracies in her statements. A post mortem report revealed that the child had been dead for months. The exact cause of his death could not be determined. However, it was revealed that he was undernourished, as his body weighed only 20 pounds.

Police filed a 26-page complaint against Hussain. The 25-year-old woman was charged with child neglect and forgery in March. Charges of chronic neglect of a child with the result of death, moving or hiding the corpse of a child, neglecting a child under six with specific harm, neglecting a child under six without specific harm, and five counts of obstructing an officer were added on May 1, Friday.