A body language expert has claimed that Meghan Markle accidentally showed her "hostile" nature in an old interview to promote her show "Suits" which was shot before she met her husband, Prince Harry.

In the unearthed clip from the 2016 interview, Meghan can be seen chatting with Ruben Jay ahead of the mid-season premiere of "Suits." In the discussion, the interviewer mixed up his question cards while introducing the then-actress to the camera. He stumbled over his words and reshuffled his interview cards, and body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas believes that Meghan's reaction at the moment exposed her hidden insecurity.

Rosas explains in a YouTube video, "When an analyst spots a compound expression, you have to judge, what is the correct word to define what you are seeing? This is because compound expressions can have any kind of facial combination. In this case, my personal take on it is that I see hostility."

The body language expert said that the Duchess of Sussex gave off numerous signals to indicate that her "mask slipped" in the interview, in which her expressions "changed" again and again. He said, "The next change comes when she turns to see the camera, which could be seen as her resting face. It's not hard to spot that Meghan has a very intense gaze, or at least that's the look she wants to give the camera."

Rosas added that Meghan tried to play friendly by raising her eyebrows and show "goodwill" to the host, but could be seen clenching her jaw as she moved her head down. According to the expert, "clenching the jaw, most of the time, is trying to release stress," which indicates that maybe "Meghan is angry all the time."

"Maybe not. But it seems that she has adapted that jaw clenching as a bad habit... But if she adopted this as a bad habit, it's because at some point, she had these intense bouts of emotions that required that facial escape," he said.

As per Rosas's analysis of Meghan's expressions, Meghan has had a hard time showing genuine smiles and hiding her tension, which might be anger or frustration, and she also looked like she wants to have control of the narrative because she seems too affected by the man talking. At another point in the interview, Meghan snaps and asks "Who are you looking for?" when the interviewer looks over her shoulder for a split-second.

"Despite how distracting or confusing that might be, Meghan was upset and she was doing a very bad job of hiding it. Later in the interview, she grabbed the man's cards and she even gets upset when he looks at someone over her shoulder," Rosas said.