Prince William and Prince Harry presented a united front while unveiling the statue of their mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace on July 1. However, a body language expert believes that there was underlying tension beneath their amicable behaviour.

Body language expert Robin Kermode told FEMAIL that both William and Harry appeared "very much in sync" as they made their way to the statue at Sunken Garden. However, Prince William took on a "strong, confident, statesmanlike role" at the event while Harry seemed "less comfortable than he was trying to appear."

"They were walking at the same pace, mirroring outer arm, hand and body movements. But William seems more aware of the cameras than Harry. William looking reminiscent of his grandfather's body language, strong, confident and slightly cheeky. He's looking very much the older brother here," Robin said.

The body language expert also noted that the difference in the brothers' clothing reflected the difference in their attitude and lives since Harry quit as a working royal. "William's body language is more formal than Harry's, accentuated by his buttoned up jacket. Overall he seems more aware of the importance visually of this meeting," he explained.

The expert took note of Harry's wild hand gestures and tense jaw, and said, "Harry looking more relaxed, almost carefree here, well there is still some tension in his right hand playing with the jacket button." He added that the Duke of Sussex "once again used his arm as a demonstrator" while he and William talked to their relatives from their mother's maternal family.

"His body language is more flamboyant today than William's, who is keeping his arms centred around navel height - traditionally the pose of a leader or a man of status. Harry's hand again is higher than navel height, giving him a higher centre of gravity suggesting he might not be as comfortable as he is trying to appear," Robin said.

He added that William appeared "thoughtful and in control" while his brother looked "more nervous," and the latter also appeared "to be struggling showing tension in his lip corners, jaw and eye brows."

Nonetheless, the brothers who have been feuding for almost two years now apparently still have a lot of love for each other. Body language expert Darren Staunton claimed, "Although it was clearly a very powerful and emotional event for both William and Harry I think it's very obvious especially as a body language expert that the two brothers still have a very very strong bond between each other."