Spoilers for the latest episode of Coronation Street reveal that a character faces serious consequences despite acting in self-defence. As Theo's continued mistreatment of his partner, Todd, culminates in a violent confrontation, the storyline is set to explore a possible death and potential prison time.

The newest episode, released on Monday, centred around Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) and Theo Silverton (James Cartwright). The instalment was filmed through different types of cameras, from dashcams and police bodycams to doorcams and CCTV, showing the abusive turns of Todd's and Theo's relationship.

Escalating Abuse Led to Breaking Point

Since Theo's arrival as Todd's new romantic partner, fans have seen the extent of the abuse that Todd has endured behind closed doors. Theo was controlling Todd and sought to control every aspect of his life, isolating him from his close friends and family. In recent episodes, Theo has also become physically abusive, leaving Todd to fear what he might do next. Out of fear, Todd began setting up hidden cameras around their home.

Violent Confrontation Leads to Arrest

The abuse Theo has unleashed on Todd led to the latter reaching his breaking point. Todd eventually confronted Theo about his behaviour, telling him that he wanted to break up and that Theo must stop his abuse permanently and move out.

An enraged Theo then assaulted Todd in response, calling him 'vile' and attempting to provoke him into reacting. In the ensuing struggle, Todd pushed Theo aside, causing him to crash into a coffee table and rendering him unconscious.

Concerned neighbours contacted the authorities after hearing the commotion. While Theo was brought to the hospital, Todd was arrested. Rather than reveal what actually happened, Todd instead tells police that the incident was an accident.

Theo Manipulates Narrative After Discovery

When Todd arrived home, Theo was there waiting for him, and Todd remained visibly on edge. Theo sought to twist the narrative in his favour as their argument continued. Todd was the one who apologised, yet Theo told him that he did not recognise him anymore, only for things to escalate again when Todd said the feeling was mutual.

Theo showed Todd a picture of them that he had framed, discovering a camera hidden in the frame. Todd had set up the hidden cameras to catch Theo in the act after the latter previously smashed his face into a mirror. With Theo discovering one of the cameras, it remains to be seen what he plans to do with the footage.

Friends Grow Suspicious of Theo's Behaviour

Other spoilers for Coronation Street this week suggest that Todd's friends will begin to fear for his life. After seeing the disarray in their home, Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) begins to suspect the reality of the couple's volatile relationship. Bernie shares her suspicions with George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley), who is also growing concerned.

Todd and Theo invite George and Christina Boyd (Amy Robbins) for lunch, seemingly happy. George offers Todd his old job at the undertaker's before confronting the couple about the previous night's incident, revealing his and Bernie's suspicions.