Former prime minister Boris Johnson has warned Prime Minister Andy Burnham that making Brexit a central political priority could prove disastrous for Labour, saying he would 'impale himself and his party' if he pursued the issue.

Johnson described escalating the Brexit debate as a political priority as 'madness' and insisted Britain would 'absolutely' vote for Brexit again if Burnham forced another referendum.

The warning came on Sunday, 15 November, ahead of Burnham's planned speech at the Lord Mayor's Banquet in London, where he is expected to argue that leaving the European Union has failed to deliver the benefits promised to voters.

He is also expected to criticise the post-Brexit settlement negotiated under Johnson's Conservative government, arguing that it created unnecessary barriers for British businesses.

Burnham's intervention comes ahead of a UK-EU summit in Brussels on Friday, 20 November, where his government hopes to advance agreements covering food and agricultural trade, emissions trading and youth mobility. The wider package could increase UK GDP by 0.4 per cent, or approximately £17 billion, according to Burnham's projections.

Johnson Says Brexit Could Become a Political Trap for Burnham

Speaking to The Telegraph, Johnson said: 'It is madness to escalate the Brexit issue as your political priority. He will impale himself and his party on this point, and he needs to move off it because he won't win – because the reality is that people are not fools.'

Asked whether Britain would back Brexit again in another referendum, he replied: 'Absolutely.'

Johnson also speculated that Burnham might seek a snap general election in May with renewed EU membership forming part of the political agenda.

He hinted that he could return to front-line politics if another referendum or snap election were held on the issue.

Burnham's EU Reset Stops Short of Immediate Rejoining

Burnham is expected to tell Monday's banquet: 'The Brexit we were given has not worked. We have lost more than we gained.'

He wants closer cooperation with Brussels but maintains that any agreement must respect Labour's manifesto commitments and deliver tangible improvements under his proposed 'Makerfield test'.

The government's current red lines rule out rejoining the EU, single market or customs union, as well as restoring freedom of movement during this Parliament. However, Burnham is expected to outline longer-term options after the summit, potentially including EU membership after the next general election, according to The Telegraph.

Polling Highlights the Political Sensitivity of Brexit

An Ipsos survey of 1,109 British adults conducted between 15 and 22 October found that 56 per cent would vote for the UK to apply to join the EU, compared with 30 per cent who would vote to stay out. The survey concerned applying to join the bloc, rather than whether respondents would reverse their 2016 Brexit vote.

Burnham's Makerfield constituency voted Leave by 65 per cent to 35 per cent in 2016. The Telegraph reported that some of his MPs fear renewed debate over EU membership could leave Labour exposed in northern Red Wall constituencies that supported Brexit.

The immediate test for Burnham is whether he can secure closer economic ties with Europe without undermining Labour's existing commitments. Friday's Brussels summit will provide an opportunity to demonstrate the practical benefits of his proposed reset.

Johnson, meanwhile, has indicated that he could return to the political debate if another referendum or snap election puts Britain's relationship with the EU at the centre of the campaign.