Tai Emery has indicated that her X-rated celebration after her debut win in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships (BKFC) was pre-planned. The Australian also made it clear that it was only the start, and her celebrations could get even more risqué in the future.

The 35-year-old beat Thailand's Rung-Arun Khunchai with a devastating right hook in Bangkok earlier this month. As the referee brought proceedings to a halt, Emery celebrated by climbing the ropes of the ring before almost whipping off her top to flash the entire crowd.

Emery's celebration left commentators Sean Wheelock and Chris Lytle speechless for a moment before they described it as "interesting." The BKFC official social media account posted the video before quickly deleting it later as it went viral.

The former Legends Football League star hinted that flashing her "b****" was pre-planned after she challenged her team, who told her to have a good time in the ring. Emery called her herself "impulsive" and spoke of her fondness for making vulgar jokes.

"I know that's so sick but I really enjoy like, just saying uncomfortable stuff just to make people either laugh or cringe. I threw it out there just having a joke. They're like, 'Yeah, have a good time out there.' I'm like, 'Well, what are you going to do if I just flash my ti**ies? What's going to happen? Huh? Huh?" Emery told MMA Junkie.

The Australian, a former amateur MMA fighter, said she was enabled by the reaction of the fans, and was also happy to get a stamp of approval from BKFC head honcho David Feldman. Emery feels she can do "whatever she wants" and no one can stop her at the moment.

"It's time to do whatever I want. I earned it," Emery said. "So, if I want to flash my t*ts again, people, I'm going to do whatever I want. One hundred percent I'm probably going to do something even stupider [sic]."

"I think each time I'm going to be more and more enabled just to be like, 'There's nothing anybody can do with it. Whether you're feeling good or bad, you're going to feel something from this."