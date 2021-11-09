Locals in the village of Penyrheol, near Caerphilly, South Wales, are left shocked and in mourning following the death of a ten-year-old boy from a dog attack on Monday.

According to reports, the boy, who was a pupil at nearby Cwm I for Primary school, was visiting a schoolfriend's house when the tragedy happened. A local businessman said "it happened soon after the children came home from school" and the "awful screams and shouting" came, which prompted neighbours to call the police.

Gwent Police confirmed they were called to an address in Pentwyn, Penyrhoel, at around 3.55 p.m. and that armed officers were dispatched. Paramedics also arrived to try to help the child. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The animal, believed to be an American Pitbull, had reportedly latched its teeth on the boy's leg and would not let go. One of the concerned neighbours tried to get it off the child but it was impossible as it had become "crazed." Cops had no choice but to shoot the animal dead.

Shop worker Tarjit Sandhu told the Daily Mail that the dog "hasn't been in the village very long." It also bit another person a few days ago when it was left tied up outside the shop where he worked.

"A customer bent down to stroke it. The dog bit him on the arm, it was quite a nasty bite," he said, adding that what happened to the boy is "a dreadful thing."

Another nearby resident said the dog "has been a nuisance on the estate for a bit of a time" saying, "I took our son down to the local shop a few days ago, and he was down there then and he was lunging at my son. My son is three years old and I had to pick up my son just to move around the dog because of the size on him. He was absolutely huge." The local added that the animal "wasn't a pet - he was taking the owner for a walk, you know. He was massive."

Neighbours have expressed grief with one saying, "It's so sad when someone dies but when a child is killed in such a tragic way it's inexplicable" and another shared, "I've never seen anything like it before in my life. It was horrific."

Police presence is expected to remain in the neighbourhood as the investigation continues. Chief Superintendent Mark Hobrough is urging anyone with knowledge of the tragic incident to call the police on "101 quoting log reference 2100392510" or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.