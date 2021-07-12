Tragedy struck a family home on Jeffs Close, Kariong on the NSW Central Coast, Australia early morning on Sunday, after their dog mauled their five-week-old baby boy to death.

Police responded to "reports of a baby being mauled by a dog" around 2:18 a.m. It is said that the family's American Staffordshire terrier was responsible for the newborn's death and that the dog has since been impounded.

It is unclear what led to the attack as authorities would not reveal the details out of respect for the bereaved parents. The boy's shocked mum had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance following the horrific attack.

District Commander Detective Superintendent Darryl Jobson of the Gosford-based Brisbane Water Police called the incident "a matter of tragic proportions." He said emergency responders attempted to revive the baby through CPR. But he was eventually declared dead on the scene.

"Our thoughts are certainly with the parents, the family, friends, and also the first responders involved in this incident," Superintendent Jobson said in a statement shared by ABC.net.au.

He shared that the first responders were also left "shaken" by the baby's brutal death. It took a heavy toll on them and they would need to undergo counseling.

"Our police did perform first-aid upon arrival – they did their best in the circumstances and they are no doubt shaken by the incident. Anything to do with children of any type, particularly of this nature, is absolutely traumatic," he continued as he explained that these are jobs "we don't want to go to, but unfortunately, they do happen from time to time."

Superintendent Jobson shared that "as a commander, it's not the type of call you want to receive in the middle of the night." He also revealed that this is the second time the same dog was involved in an attack. A neighbouring dog reportedly got into the rear yard four weeks ago and was also mauled by the family's American Staffordshire terrier.

Police are reportedly not treating the five-week-old baby's death as suspicious but a coroner will prepare a report. Meanwhile, heartbroken neighbours have offered their support for the bereaved parents following the tragedy.