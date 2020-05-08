Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have come to cordial terms with each other after settling custody of their six children following a messy divorce.

Multiple sources have revealed to Us Weekly that things between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are better than they have ever been following their split in 2016.

"They're more cordial- they're aiming toward resolutions that work for each of them," an insider said about the former pair who were together for 12 years and were married for two years before Jolie filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences."

Amid a divorce that took almost three years to be finalised, the couple was involved in a custody battle for their six children- Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. However, as the couple has come to an agreement that Pitt will get to see the younger children every few days, they have made peace with each other as well.

While the "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" is not in contact with Maddox and Pax, with whom his relations are somewhat strained, he gets updates about them from his former wife.

The insider also said that the "Maleficent" actress is "impressed" with her ex-husband for maintaining sobriety after giving up alcohol in 2017. The Oscar-winner had spent a year at Alcohol Anonymous after their much-publicised divorce. In a conversation with veteran actor Anthony Hopkins for Interview magazine in December last year, Pitt had said he saw drinking as a "disservice" to himself and an "escape," adding that it was necessary for him to "some degree."

Pitt fell in love with Jolie in 2004 when they were shooting together for "Mr. And Mrs. Smith." He was married to "Friends" alum Jennifer Aniston at the time, but the pair separated the next year. Pitt and Jolie remained strong for 12 years, parenting six children together, three of whom were adopted internationally.

The couple announced their engagement in April 2012 after seven years of being together and tied the knot in August 2014 in a private ceremony at Château Miraval, France. However, in September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt citing "irreconcilable differences."